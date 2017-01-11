2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Is the Only Affordable Car We Want in Detroit

The Juke is Nissan showing off its design ideas, with a windshield inspired by helmet visor and a center console shape copied from the fuel tank of a motorcycle. Thus, it's not the right competitor for the current roster of practical yet small crossovers.





Like all Nissans, it should be well equipped with active safety features and might even pack a standard reversing camera. Expect the 2017 Rogue Sport in dealerships this spring. Prices have not yet been released, but they should start from a very competitive $20,000 for the base model. That's where the Rogue Sport comes in. Just like the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smaller crossover with two fewer seats, so too is this a condensed version of the regular Rogue While this model is new for 2017 in America, it's just a rebadged version of the second-generation Qashqai , on offer in Europe for a few years.Smaller and cheaper sounds perfect. Plus, the regular Rogue isn't as beautiful to look at as this thing. Almost no changes were made to the design that made the trip across the pond. The only differences are orange repeaters in the headlights and cheaper taillight graphics. We can live with that!Over a foot of overall length has been cut, but you're still left with an interior bigger than a hatchback's. The cream leather interior is an especially nice option on this top-spec show car, but we also enjoyed the metallic orange paint.Cargo space is reduced from 32 in the regular Rogue to 22.9 cubic feet in the Rogue Sport. However, that's in line with the Kia Sportage and other such crossovers.Propelling this urban millennial car is a 2-liter four-banger rated in the US at 141 horsepower and 147 lb-ft of torque. The power is routed to either the front or all four wheels via the same kind ofas in the Rogue.Like all Nissans, it should be well equipped with active safety features and might even pack a standard reversing camera. Expect the 2017 Rogue Sport in dealerships this spring. Prices have not yet been released, but they should start from a very competitive $20,000 for the base model.