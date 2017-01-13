2017 Nissan Navara Gains Trek-1° Special Edition

Special editions come in many shapes and sizes as far as the automotive industry is concerned. If you thought that only the United States is mad for special-edition trucks, I’m much obliged to clarify that Europe isn’t too far behind. Cue the Navara Trek-1°.





Gibberish and somewhat elitist it may be, but it’s hard to deny that Trek-Minus-One-Degree-Of-Longitude sounds unlike anything else before or since this special-edition truck. Based on the



Only 1,500 units will be sold across Europe, including the English-speaking country that voted to get out of the EU. Two striking exterior colors are available for the Navara Trek-1°: Black Metallic and Pearlescent White.



Only available in



On the oily bits front, customers can opt for the 160 PS or 190 PS version of the



Nissan has yet to put a price on the Trek-1°. Being based on the Tekna, it’s best to expect this Navara to cost at least €40,000 in “What sort of name is that?” Well, the appellation of this mid-size workhorse “relates to the geographical location of the Navarre desert in northern Spain – at -1° of longitude – from which the Nissan Navara takes inspiration for its name.” I wish I were making this up, but this is Nissan ’s explanation.Gibberish and somewhat elitist it may be, but it’s hard to deny that Trek-Minus-One-Degree-Of-Longitude sounds unlike anything else before or since this special-edition truck. Based on the NP300-gen Navara , designers started with the range-topping Tekna trim level to make the Trek-1° happen.Only 1,500 units will be sold across Europe, including the English-speaking country that voted to get out of the EU. Two striking exterior colors are available for the Navara Trek-1°: Black Metallic and Pearlescent White.Only available in Double Cab form, the Trek-1° boasts black styling bars, 18-inch alloy wheels painted black, LED spot lamps, and a load bed divider with cover. Of course, options are also available. These include a full-sized spare wheel, differential lock, tow bar, powered sunroof, eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, leather upholstery, and heating function for the front seats.On the oily bits front, customers can opt for the 160 PS or 190 PS version of the YS23-series 2.3-liter turbo diesel . Other than the output difference, the two engines also make a discordant note in terms of transmission: 6-speed manual for the 160 PS unit, 7-speed automatic for the 190 PS unit.Nissan has yet to put a price on the Trek-1°. Being based on the Tekna, it’s best to expect this Navara to cost at least €40,000 in Germany . By comparison, the Navara Tekna Double Cab retails from €39,680.