2017 Nissan Micra Enters Production In France

Nissan
has introduced the fifth generation Micra
in production, marking its return to Europe on this part of its existence.
The 2017 Micra
is made in France
, at Renault’s plant in Flins. This marks the first Nissan passenger car built at a plant operated by Renault, which is what industry specialists call a “synergy”
between two partners.
In other words, Nissan is saving money by building a car in someone else’s factory, and Renault is keeping workers busy in its homeland. This is helpful in case its output would not make the facility operate at maximum capacity.
Renault
first opened the Flins factory in 1952, and expanded it to 237-hectares. That is a lot of space, and it is also the longest-established car manufacturing site in the Renault Group
. Along with the Micra, Renault also builds the Clio and the Zoe at the facility that is located to the West of Paris.
The new Nissan Micra
will begin deliveries at dealers starting mid-February in the most important European markets. The rest of the countries on the Old Continent will get the Micra in March.
Evidently, every market is important to Nissan, as the Japanese automaker wants to sell as many cars as possible here, but it must focus on the larger markets first to be sure that its dealers have new models in showrooms at the beginning of the year.
The all-new Micra is wider, lower, and longer that any of its predecessors. Nissan has engineered it to suit the taste of European clients, and you can see that from the moment you observe the Micra.
The subcompact hatchback from Nissan wants to differentiate itself in the segment with the aid of technology and design. The Micra can be ordered with a Bose audio system, which even includes a speaker built into the driver’s head rest.
Furthermore, the car has Intelligent Lane Intervention, which prevents unintended lane departures. Now that is something that nobody dreamed of 34 years ago, when Nissan introduced the first-ever Micra.