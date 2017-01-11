autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

2017 Nissan Micra Enters Production In France

 
11 Jan 2017, 17:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Nissan has introduced the fifth generation Micra in production, marking its return to Europe on this part of its existence.
The 2017 Micra is made in France, at Renault’s plant in Flins. This marks the first Nissan passenger car built at a plant operated by Renault, which is what industry specialists call a “synergy” between two partners.

In other words, Nissan is saving money by building a car in someone else’s factory, and Renault is keeping workers busy in its homeland. This is helpful in case its output would not make the facility operate at maximum capacity.

Renault first opened the Flins factory in 1952, and expanded it to 237-hectares. That is a lot of space, and it is also the longest-established car manufacturing site in the Renault Group. Along with the Micra, Renault also builds the Clio and the Zoe at the facility that is located to the West of Paris.

The new Nissan Micra will begin deliveries at dealers starting mid-February in the most important European markets. The rest of the countries on the Old Continent will get the Micra in March.

Evidently, every market is important to Nissan, as the Japanese automaker wants to sell as many cars as possible here, but it must focus on the larger markets first to be sure that its dealers have new models in showrooms at the beginning of the year.

The all-new Micra is wider, lower, and longer that any of its predecessors. Nissan has engineered it to suit the taste of European clients, and you can see that from the moment you observe the Micra.

The subcompact hatchback from Nissan wants to differentiate itself in the segment with the aid of technology and design. The Micra can be ordered with a Bose audio system, which even includes a speaker built into the driver’s head rest.

Furthermore, the car has Intelligent Lane Intervention, which prevents unintended lane departures. Now that is something that nobody dreamed of 34 years ago, when Nissan introduced the first-ever Micra.
2017 Nissan Micra Nissan Micra Nissan Micra France Renault renault nissan
press release
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65