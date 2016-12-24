2017 Nissan GT-R vs Tesla Model S Drag Race Quadrathlon Has All the Right Stuff

Just when we thought we had seen all the possible Tesla Model S vs the supercar world drag race, we came across a sprinting quadrathlon pitting the Model S against the freshest iteration of the Nissan GT-R and we have to admit this challenge packs all the right ingredients.





Oh, wait, that's not all, as the clip's description delivers even more on the topic: "In this video we have compared the standard GT-R against the Model S 90D as they are the SAME price. We haven't used the more powerful P100D as it costs half as much again and this video is about which gives you the most acceleration for your money: Gasoline or Electric - so the cars MUST be compared on price! Not power. Otherwise we could have just got a tuned GT-R with 1000hp for the same money as the P100D!"



As for Godzilla, the 2017 GT-R has already wet its appetite for devouring green energy machines, as the supercar has spanked the 2017 Acura NSX on various occasions, from



The four-stunt adventure you'll be able to find in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page involves pretty much any real life acceleration battle scenario that could involve the two... along with some stuff that's pretty unlikely to happen outside the motoring journalism realm.



Returning to the why-not-a-P100D question, even if the video involved the current Tesla range-topper, the Palo Alto-driven events that await us next week would still require a rematch - as those of you tuned into our Tesla stories know, Elon Musk hopes to release



No, the P100D isn't present, with Carwow, which delivers the stunt, providing a simple explanation for the P90D badge on the EV seen here - the P100D isn't available in the UK.Oh, wait, that's not all, as the clip's description delivers even more on the topic: "In this video we have compared the standard GT-R against the Model S 90D as they are the SAME price. We haven't used the more powerful P100D as it costs half as much again and this video is about which gives you the most acceleration for your money: Gasoline or Electric - so the cars MUST be compared on price! Not power. Otherwise we could have just got a tuned GT-R with 1000hp for the same money as the P100D!"As for Godzilla, the 2017 GT-R has already wet its appetite for devouring green energy machines, as the supercar has spanked the 2017 Acura NSX on various occasions, from drag races to track battles The four-stunt adventure you'll be able to find in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page involves pretty much any real life acceleration battle scenario that could involve the two... along with some stuff that's pretty unlikely to happen outside the motoring journalism realm.Returning to the why-not-a-P100D question, even if the video involved the current Tesla range-topper, the Palo Alto-driven events that await us next week would still require a rematch - as those of you tuned into our Tesla stories know, Elon Musk hopes to release that acceleration-boosting P100D software update by the end of the year.