2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Now On Sale, Priced From EUR 58,101

For the S213 generation of the E-Class T-Modell, Mercedes-Benz decided that it would follow in the footsteps of the Audi A6 allroad
. That’s how the All-Terrain variant came to be and, as expected, the go-anywhere E-Class is not cheap. Or is it?
Now available to order in Germany from €58,101 (including 19 percent VAT), the E-Class All-Terrain
can be had with a turbo diesel engine and that’s it. More specifically, a 2.0-liter with 194 PS (143 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).
Its nearest equivalent in the E-Class T-Modell
range comes in the form of the E 200d 4Matic, which costs from €53,460 upward. In other words, it costs €4,641 for the S213 to get a higher ground clearance, some plastic body cladding, and model-specific front and rear fascias. When you think about it, it isn’t that much to pay for all those All-Terrain bits and bobs.
Standing 156 millimeters or 6.1 inches
off the ground, the E-Class All-Terrain certainly has the makings of an alternative to crossovers and SUVs. Coming as standard with Dynamic Select and special driving modes for the 9G-Tronic auto box, the All-Terrain is based on the Avantgarde interior trim line.
Aluminum trim with light carbon-grain finish, steel sports pedals with rubber studs, and “All-Terrain”
lettering on the floor mats are all standard. Exclusive and designo
goodies are also available. Speaking of options, the no-cost 19-inch alloy wheels can be swapped for a multi-spoke design for €238. If you would rather bigger wheels, 20-inch five-twin-spoke rollers cost €714.
The top speed of the E-Class All-Terrain E 220 d 4Matic is 232 km/h (144 mph), which is plenty enough for what is, in essence, a family wagon. 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 8 seconds. Fuel consumption is rated 5.3-5.2 l/km combined, which is not bad considering it weighs 1,920 kg (4,233 lbs).
Being a longroof, trunk capacity is another highlight of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain. 640 liters (22.6 cubic feet) is the least it has to offer, with 1,820 liters (64.27 cubic feet) attainable by folding the rear seats.