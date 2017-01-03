autoevolution

2017 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Is Expected To Come With More Power Than Ongoing C63

 
3 Jan 2017, 10:18 UTC ·
by
Mercedes-AMG is developing a performance version of the GLC, which will carry the "63" designation. 
The German crossover will feature the division’s twin-turbo V8 unit, and it will also come with all-wheel-drive. It is expected to come to market before the second half of 2018, which means that we are discussing a 2017 model year vehicle.

According to some voices in the industry, the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 is expected to exceed the power level that is currently offered in the Mercedes-AMG C63 model. Moreover, it is believed that it will also get an S version, which in turn will surpass the power figures of the S version of the C63.

The regular version of the Mercedes-AMG C63 comes with 476 HP, which is enough for a sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.1 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph), and the same is expected of the next GLC63. The top speed of a car like this might be the least interesting thing about the model, because the GLC63 should accelerate like it has been shot from the world’s most powerful slingshot.

It has been claimed that this model will be quicker than the C63 when acceleration is concerned, which is not an easy feat, but standard all-wheel-drive will surely help. Transmission wise, the GLC63 and 63S should both come equipped with the multi-clutch version of the 9G-Tronic, just like the latest Mercedes-AMG E63.

We expect the GLC 63 to be revealed this year at a major auto show, most likely one in Europe. Mercedes-AMG is projected to release a facelift in the C63 range by the time the GLC63 comes to market or around that time, and the updated power units should come with the same figures as the GLC63.
