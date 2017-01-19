2017 Mazda CX-5 Starts Rolling Into Japanese Dealer Showrooms

With the second-generation CX-5 slated to go on sale in February, Mazda’s domestic division is doing its best to deliver as many CX-5s as possible in a short amount of time. And as you can see in this video, the automaker’s dealerships in Japan
are doing their best to prep the all-new CX-5 crossover SUV for sale.
Shot by Mazda
Autozam Hokushin, the video showcases a show car finished in a color called Machine Grey Premium Metallic. Built at Ujina Plant No. 2 in Hiroshima, the pictured CX-5 is of the Proactive variety based on the wheel design and the lack of fog lights. It certainly looks the part, doesn't it?
The description of the video claims that this is actually a 20S Proactive, which means that the engine you hear is the SkyActiv-G
2.0 naturally aspirated four-cylinder. As you might remember from an older story regarding specifications
, the 2.0-liter unit is matched with a six-speed auto from the get-go. With 155 PS (153 horsepower) and 196 Nm (145 lb-ft) on tap, the four-banger isn’t exactly the most thrilling engine out there. On the upside, it’s pretty frugal.
As per the Japanese standard of measuring fuel economy, this model returns 16 km/l in front-wheel-drive form
. Sorry folks, the 20S Proactive is FWD
only. Nevertheless, the mileage figure is equal to 6.25 l/100 km or 37.63 U.S. mpg.
In the United States, the all-new CX-5
will arrive for the 2017 model year with two engines: a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated motor and the company’s 2.2 SkyActiv-D. The turbo diesel unit has been on sale in Europe for some time now and, as I noted in my road test of the 2016.5 model year
, it can return 4.2 l/100 km (56 U.S. mpg) in real-world driving conditions (i.e. air conditioning, cruise control, and heated seats turned on). In the U.S., however, the diesel will go on sale in fall 2017 for the 2018 model year.