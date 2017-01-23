2017 Mazda CX-5 POV Test Drive Reveals How Quiet the 2.2-liter Diesel Engine Is

Each time I get behind the wheel of a Mazda
equipped with the 2.2 SkyActiv-D, I don’t think to myself, “Oh no, another diesel-fueled disappointment.” Not only does Mazda know how to squeeze sufficient output and fuel economy from it, but the 2.2-liter mill also happens to be a smooth operator.
Be it the CX-5 with 175 PS
and the 6-speed automatic box or the CX-5 with 150 PS
on tap and a manual transmission, I can’t get my head around how the Japanese automaker is able to keep NVH levels low inside the cabin. The Mazda6
with the 2.2 SkyActiv-D engine also happens to boast very little engine noise seeping into the passenger compartment.
There are quite a few reasons why the 2.2-liter turbo diesel is a world-class example of how it’s done. First things first, the super-low compression ratio of 14.0:1 is an astounding achievement, as is the all-aluminum cylinder block and low-friction internals. The two-stage turbocharger also helps in this regard. Vector in the ultra-capacitor boost from the i-Eloop system
and you get the recipe for a real neat motor.
“I have to hear it for myself,”
you might think to yourself. In an automotive world shook from its base by Volkswagen’s Dieselgate mess-up, the skepticism is duly understandable. Watching the following video of a Japan-spec 2017 Mazda CX-5
2.2 SkyActiv-D should leave no room for doubt. From it, you can also notice that the second-generation CX-5 also features better interior design than its venerable forerunner.
The big news regarding Mazda’s diesel-powered ambitions is that the U.S. market will also get to experience the 2.2-liter engine in the second half of 2017, most likely for the 2018 model year. “We’re confident this engine offers a smart new option for North American drivers who want both performance and fuel economy,”
explained Akira Marumoto, the automaker’s executive vice president and representative director.