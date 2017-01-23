autoevolution

2017 Mazda CX-5 POV Test Drive Reveals How Quiet the 2.2-liter Diesel Engine Is

 
23 Jan 2017, 10:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Each time I get behind the wheel of a Mazda equipped with the 2.2 SkyActiv-D, I don’t think to myself, “Oh no, another diesel-fueled disappointment.” Not only does Mazda know how to squeeze sufficient output and fuel economy from it, but the 2.2-liter mill also happens to be a smooth operator.
Be it the CX-5 with 175 PS and the 6-speed automatic box or the CX-5 with 150 PS on tap and a manual transmission, I can’t get my head around how the Japanese automaker is able to keep NVH levels low inside the cabin. The Mazda6 with the 2.2 SkyActiv-D engine also happens to boast very little engine noise seeping into the passenger compartment.

There are quite a few reasons why the 2.2-liter turbo diesel is a world-class example of how it’s done. First things first, the super-low compression ratio of 14.0:1 is an astounding achievement, as is the all-aluminum cylinder block and low-friction internals. The two-stage turbocharger also helps in this regard. Vector in the ultra-capacitor boost from the i-Eloop system and you get the recipe for a real neat motor.

“I have to hear it for myself,” you might think to yourself. In an automotive world shook from its base by Volkswagen’s Dieselgate mess-up, the skepticism is duly understandable. Watching the following video of a Japan-spec 2017 Mazda CX-5 2.2 SkyActiv-D should leave no room for doubt. From it, you can also notice that the second-generation CX-5 also features better interior design than its venerable forerunner.

The big news regarding Mazda’s diesel-powered ambitions is that the U.S. market will also get to experience the 2.2-liter engine in the second half of 2017, most likely for the 2018 model year. “We’re confident this engine offers a smart new option for North American drivers who want both performance and fuel economy,” explained Akira Marumoto, the automaker’s executive vice president and representative director.

2017 Mazda CX-5 test drive Mazda CX-5 diesel Mazda review SKYACTIV-D
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MAZDA Testdrives:

2016 Mazda6 Wagon 2.2 Skyactiv-D78
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata79
2015 Mazda CX-372
2016 Mazda CX-577
2016 Mazda675
2015 Mazda267
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata64
2014 MAZDA3 Sedan78
MAZDA676