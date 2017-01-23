2017 Mazda CX-5 Getting 7-Seat Version in Japan

Much like Volkswagen offers both the 7-seat version of the Tiguan and the full-sized Atlas
crossover, Mazda is going to introduce a version of the new CX-5 that has just as many places to put buns as the CX-9.
Thanks to our friends at Indian Autos Blog
, we've been able to decipher a fascinating report from Japanese car blog Livedoor, which claims that the 7-seat CX-5 is being developed for Japan and will launch this year.
The time constant is so tight and specific that it's probably true. Just like the Atlas and the long-wheelbase Tiguan are specific to certain markets, like China and the US, so too is the 7-seat CX-5 unique to Japan. However, other markets are being considered. Considering production has always been centered on Hiroshima, Europe or America might get it by 2018.
It doesn't even have to be a longer wheelbase car because the Japanese don't require that much interior space. Heck, the CX-5
is about the size of a Land Rover Discovery Sport, which is also a 7-seater. And although Mazda has the roomier CX-9, this will not be sold in this domestic market. It's been reported that the Honda CR-V, also a top contender in the segment, will also get a 7-seat version.
On a Land Rover, the third row of seats is accessed by opening the tailgate, removing the cover and pulling on some straps. Of course, this limits trunk space in the extreme, but the point is to have more flexibility within a manageable frame. It's a problem many minivan owners are familiar with.
Our view of many Japanese cars is slightly squed. For example, the Honda Fit is classed as a compact, so it's like a Golf for them. No wonder Mazda doesn't sell the 200-inch, 250 horsepower CX-9! It's our understanding that the 2.2-liter diesel or 2-liter Skyactiv gasoline engine will be offered. Both are refined and economical. However, the torque or the latter makes it better for what will undoubtedly be the most expensive CX-5 on offer.