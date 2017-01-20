2017 Maserati Ghibli Gets More Powerful Base V6 Model, Luxury and Sport Packages

Named after a desert wind, the Maserati Ghibli we have today doesn’t have anything in common with the 1960s two-door grand tourer and its V8 grunt, save for the badge. It’s but a mid-size sedan and the least expensive new Maserati
money can buy.
Introduced in 2013, the Ghibli is has been updated for the 2017 model year, though this is not a true facelift
. Nevertheless, there’s no denying the Ghibli is a visual delightful. Luxury and Sport packages are available for customers who want even more prettiness. Two Carbon packages are also available.
For 2017, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine produces 20 hp more than before in the Ghibli
, translating to a grand total of 350 horsepower and a maximum torque of 367 lb-ft (500 Nm) at 4,500 rpm. Over in Europe, a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 acts as the base engine, packing 250 or 275 hp. At the very top of the lineup, the Ghibli S and Ghibli S Q4 offer 410 hp and 407 lb-ft (550 Nm).
Thanks to the slight power bump, the base tune of the gasoline-powered model also prides itself on an increased top speed: 267 km/h (166 mph). Regardless of engine option or styling pack, all models feature a redesigned dashboard and an updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
.
The lower part of the center console also hides some changes. The pièce de résistance is a rotary knob - as seen in the Levante
- that’s meant to control the volume and other functions of the 8.4-inch infotainment system. Also on the tech front, safety has been enhanced with the introduction of adaptive cruise control with stop & go, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking
, and the list goes on.
Even though it’s smaller than the Quattroporte
, the Ghibli shares many parts with its bigger brother. On the flip side, it’s just 50 kilograms (110 pounds) lighter than an equivalent version of the Quattroporte. In Italy, pricing kicks off from €68,803, whereas the U.S.-spec Ghibli starts from $71,600.