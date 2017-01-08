2017 Lexus RX Commercial Shows That to Err is Human

Humans are constantly evolving creatures. We do stupid and say stupid all the time, and the only people who don't are the boring ones.





I really like this commercial from Lexus, which is about making mistakes. It suggests there's no reason to point the finger at the driver who makes a mistake once in a while, because "to err is human." The well-dressed guy who looks like a model and nonchalantly walks into the glass door is awesome. But a papercut from licking a stamp? I thought that only happens in Sex and the City or something.



Of course, we have to be extra-careful on the road, where other people's lives are at risk. But automakers can do so much to save lives and reduce the number of accidents. And



The RX has been around for quite some time now, but I don't think it needs a facelift. The tech side is decent too, with pedestrian detection, auto brajubg and lane departure warning as standard, the way it should be. Do you hear that, German automakers?



There's probably more electronics in this car than in the Lunar Lander. And just like there was a space race in the 60s, there's a safety race going on right now. But the only ones who stand to benefit are us.



For 2017, the RX has more safety features and a GPS app that integrates a smartphone's navigation system. The RX 350 F Sport model is also available with front-wheel drive.



As for the price changes, the base AWD F Sport costs $1,195 more. Prices have been cut by $600 on the RX 450h and $400 on the RX 450h F Sport.



Most hardcore drivers I know have totaled their parents' car at least once. It's like a right of passage. But there's no question today's vehicles are a lot safer. You are not only far less likely to die while wrapping a BMW 3 Series around a pole, but the everyday crashes are less likely to happen.I really like this commercial from Lexus, which is about making mistakes. It suggests there's no reason to point the finger at the driver who makes a mistake once in a while, because "to err is human." The well-dressed guy who looks like a model and nonchalantly walks into the glass door is awesome. But a papercut from licking a stamp? I thought that only happens in Sex and the City or something.Of course, we have to be extra-careful on the road, where other people's lives are at risk. But automakers can do so much to save lives and reduce the number of accidents. And Lexus has always been that kind of caring company.The RX has been around for quite some time now, but I don't think it needs a facelift. The tech side is decent too, with pedestrian detection, auto brajubg and lane departure warning as standard, the way it should be. Do you hear that, German automakers?There's probably more electronics in this car than in the Lunar Lander. And just like there was a space race in the 60s, there's a safety race going on right now. But the only ones who stand to benefit are us.For 2017, the RX has more safety features and a GPS app that integrates a smartphone's navigation system. The RX 350 F Sport model is also available with front-wheel drive.As for the price changes, the base RX 350 is $1,120 more expensive, and theF Sport costs $1,195 more. Prices have been cut by $600 on the RX 450h and $400 on the RX 450h F Sport.