autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

2017 Lexus RC F GT3 Revealed by Gazoo at Tokyo Auto Salon

 
20 Jan 2017, 9:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Lexus has its own Road to Daytona this year, as Lexus Gazoo Racing has revealed the brand new RC F GT3 which will race in GT3 category events in both Japan and the United States.
The car's track debut will take place at the 24 Hours of Daytona, one of the world's three great endurance races, from Thursday, January 26, to Sunday, January 29, 2017. In the States, the vehicle will compete in the GTD category of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series under 3GT Racing, formally known as F Performance Racing. And in Japan, it will compete in the GT300 class of the SUPER GT series under LMcorsa.

"I'm pleased that we are able to introduce the LEXUS RC F GT3 in the GT3 category, which represents the highest level of customer racing. The first step is to place four cars in races in the U.S. and Japan, but in the future, we will nurture our RC F GT3 into a model that is loved by worldwide customers," stated Koei Saga Chief Officer and Technical Director, Toyota Gazoo Racing.

The GT3-spec RC F looks even more ridiculously cool than BMW M4 DTM racer. Wearing a full carbon fiber skin only served to emphasize the aero elements, with canards and winglets popping out everywhere. A wing towering over the trunk draws you in just enough so that you notice the large air diffuser.

The 2,756-pound coupe will pack a front-mounted 5.4-liter V8 engine derived from the production car and matched to a sequential 6-speed. However, it's worth pointing out that the Japanese GT300 class limits the output to 300 horsepower. The field will be made up of race cars as varied as the Subaru BRZ and the Toyota Prius. Yes, there's a Prius race car.

For the GT500 class, Lexus has prepared a Super GT LC 500 racer, which will go up against the Honda NSX and the Nissan GT-R. That's quite an interesting combination!





Super GT GT300 Lexus RC F GT3 race car Gazoo Lexus Lexus rc f
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our LEXUS Testdrives:

2016 Lexus GS F73
2015 LEXUS RC, RC F 76
2015 LEXUS NX79
LEXUS IS 300h F Sport80
LEXUS GS 450h81
LEXUS CT 200h 78
LEXUS RX 450h 71