2017 Lamborghini Aventador S Now Available For Play on Configurator

 
30 Dec 2016, 12:22 UTC
by
We're still waiting to meet the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S in the flesh and the Sant'Agata Bolognese carmaker has offered us something on the house, introducing the supercar in its configurator.
Back in early September, the Raging Bull revamped its website, so it was only normal for the S-flavored V12 supercar to enter the configurator.

As you'll notice by playing with the feature (imagining yourself as a Lamborghini owner can always deliver a refreshing set of thrills), one of the most interesting bits of the configuration process has to do with the Ad Personam options.

Lamborghini's customisation arm could have the possibility to do even more for the cabin of the supercar than for its exterior. However, the automaker is inviting you to have a chat with your dealer when it comes to the interior, with this side of the configurator being a mere decoration.

Deliveries for the Huracan's big brother are scheduled to kick off in Spring 2017, with the pricing starting at $421,350. And this is where the configurator steps in, with the tool helping you get as far from that price as possible.

We're expecting a storm of configurations on Instagram and our supercar spec game tag is prepared to welcome the Aventador S.

The S at the end of the supoercar's designation brings a host of hardware changes, from the 740 hp bump and the active dampers to the four-wheel-steer, along with a new electronic brain to control these bits and pieces. Lap times and other numbers aside, we want to focus on the real world effect we expect these changes to have.

We're expecting all these features to help the Aventador improve its connection to its driver, as the non-SV models having always felt a bit heavy from behind the wheel. So Lamborghini drivers are running out of excuses for any mistakes they could make...
