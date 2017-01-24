autoevolution

2017 Lamborghini Aventador S Exhaust Sounds Beastly in Real-World Test

 
24 Jan 2017
by
With deliveries for the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S set to kick off this spring, the Sant'Agata Bolognese automaker is now making efforts to keep its most recent animal under the spotlights. The most recent adventure of this kind allows us to sample the menacing soundtrack of the supercar, in what we'd describe as high-density video.
That's right - the new exhaust tip layout of the facelifted supercar is a sign of its redesigned exhaust system. As the Raging Bull puts it, the hardware, which is 20 percent lighter compared to the one it replaces, was "developed as the result of a significant R&D project. The product of testing multiple configurations, the results are an enhanced Lamborghini sound and resonance from the already inimitable V12 aspirated engine,"

As we explained in the intro above, we're here to bring you the real-world translation of these official words. German publication Auto Bild has recently spend some time with an Aventador S, giving us the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which mixes the revving soundtrack with a violent take-off.

All these details about the 740 hp Lambo might get you into a dreamy mood. The Italian exotic builder is well prepared for such a scenario, with its website now packing a configurator.

No, the world wide web toy doesn't include the financial side of the Aventador S (the pricing is missing regardless of the chosen model), as the $421,350 starting price of the naturally aspirated machine is something that can easily bring one back to reality.

Instead, you could spend your time choosing between the four shades of Yellow available in the configurator, for instance.

The Aventador S can loosely be described as a Superveloce for the masses. We're not just referring to the fact that the S steers clear of the limited edition label, but also to the friendlier overall tune of the thing.

To put things shortly, the Italian engineers worked on the most important drawback of the "standard" Aventador, with the S badge bringing a drivability boost.

