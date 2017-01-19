autoevolution
2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

2017 Lamborghini Aventador S Already Spotted in Valencia Traffic, a Showstopper

 
19 Jan 2017
by
A swallow might not make a summer, but it seems that a Lamborghini Aventador S might just be able to bring spring upon us all by itself.
At least this is the conclusion we've reached after checking out the photos to your right, which show the Raging Bull in Valencia - lens tip to AC Photocars via Autogespot for these images.

This Spanish episode might just mark the first time when the S-flavored Aventador is spotted out in the wild and it's worth noting that the deliveries of the Italian exotic aren't scheduled to start until spring and, judging by the license plate on this particular example, we're dealing with a Lambo-owned car

The eat-you-alive Aventador S brings plenty of incremental upgrades over the V12 animal we drove back in the day. Most of the changes are obviously focused on delivering extra velocity, but there's one that also brings comfort benefits.

We're talking about the adaptive dampers, a feature that was previosuly reserved for the Aventador Superveloce, albeit with the SV and the S packing different setups.

Returning to the speeding side of the facelifted Aventador, the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter heart of the thing has been pushed to 740 horses, while torque remains unchanged at 509 lb-ft of twist. One of the most important changes that led to the output boost is a maximum rev increase that now allows the powerplant to climb to 8,500 rpm (the previous limit was set at 8,350 rpm).

Thanks to exhaust system changes, the newcomer should also pack a slightly different voice, so we should all be prepared for an atmospheric concert.

Another Aventador SV-borrowed feature is the four-wheel steering and we can't wait to feel its real-world effects on the beast.

If you're looking at these photos and imagining yourself behind the wheel, you should be prepared to spend at least $421,350 for the adventure. Oh, and by the way, here's the link to the configurator.
