2017 Kia Rio Pricing In The UK: From £11,995 OTR

CRDi

Being a Kia, the Rio has a pricing advantage to its name: £11,995 OTR versus £12,460 OTR for the cheapest five-door Polo on sale in the United Kingdom. When compared to its precursor, the fourth-generation Rio is £900 more, but it comes with more standard kit than the model it replaces.The said on-the-road pricing applies to the Rio 1 trim level with the 1.25-liter naturally aspirated engine, 83 bhp, and Intelligent Stop & Go. Matched with a five-speed manual, the entry-level variant of the Rio needs 12.5 seconds for the speedo to reach 60 mph. Efficiency-wise, the least powerful petrol-powered engine drinks 58.8 mpg (4.8 L/100 km) on the combined cycle.Three more engines are further available for the UK -spec Rio: a 1.4-liter naturally aspirated unit that can be mated to a six-speed manual or a four-speed automatic, a 1.4that can return up to 80.7 mpg (3.5 L/100 km) combined, plus a 1.0 T-GDi turbo-three tuned to as many as 118 bhp. At the present moment, the crème de la crème is the Rio First Edition (£17,445).As standard, grade 1 models brag with air conditioning, front electric windows with auto up/down for the driver, electrically adjustable heated mirrors, a 3.8-inch display, automatic light control, LED daytime running lights, and Bluetooth connectivity. Hill-start assist is also included.Seven exterior colors are available for the all-new Rio, Sienna Brown being the standard choice. Clear White is another no-cost finish, whereas premium options include Smokey Blue, Blaze Red, Midnight Black, Graphite, and Satin Silver. The 2017 Kia Rio is covered by a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty. The Rio is Kia’s best-selling model, moving approximately 475,000 units per year. In the United Kingdom, however, the Rio is overshadowed by the Sportage compact crossover and Cee’d compact hatchback.