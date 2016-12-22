autoevolution

2017 Kia Picanto Teased, Looks All Grown Up For a City Car

 
Small cars aren’t all that popular these days, especially in the United States. Still, what the automotive industry calls A-segment continues to be relevant in other parts of the world.
The Kia Picanto is one such automobile, yet the main problem of the first and second generations is that the Picanto is just another “me too” in front of a flurry of accomplished city cars. The VW up! comes to mind. The 2017 Kia Rio, however, is a step in the right direction compared to its humble predecessors.

The third-generation model, which will be fully revealed in early 2017, borrows many exterior design cues from its bigger brother. Influences from the Rio can be noticed at the front (tiger-nose grille, headlights), while the rear end of the Picanto sets itself apart with C-shaped signature lighting for the tail lamps and a prominent bumper enhanced by two exhaust pipes.

Then there’s the cabin, which is overflowing with goodies. The tack-on touchscreen infotainment system resembling the unit in the Rio, three-spoke steering wheel, oval-shaped outer air vents, beautifully designed HVAC controls, TFT display flanked by two analog gauges, and the design of the center console, almost everything looks just so. Not bad, not bad at all.

The all-new Picanto’s strength, however, is its “potential for customer personalization, inside and out.” But what about the potential hiding underneath the sheet metal? In this regard, the 1.25L Kappa engine will do the talking. A turbocharged version of the 1.0L Kappa is also likely to be offered, as does an automatic transmission. Not exactly impressive, but then again, remember that this is an A-segment car for the thrifty-minded.

When all is said and done, the 2017 Kia Picanto should definitely be on your shortlist if you’re shopping for a city car that needs to be both cheap and cheerful. Expect the new kid on the block to go on sale late in 2017.
