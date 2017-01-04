autoevolution

2017 Kia Picanto Goes Official, GT-Line Looks Like a Hot Hatch

 
4 Jan 2017, 7:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Six years after the second generation took the stage at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show, Kia is writing a new chapter in the Picanto book with this fellow here. Known as the Morning in its county of origin, the third-generation Picanto will be presented in European specification at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show this coming March.
The automaker’s European arm has yet to detail the oily bits and the techy stuff of its city car, though Kia’s South Korean website has spilled the beans, as follows: longer wheelbase (2,400 mm compared to the former gen's 2,385 mm), 1.0-liter three-pot engine, and a curb weight of just 890 kg (1,962 lbs).

First things first, the looks. In GT-Line form, the 2017 Kia Picanto boasts a sporty chromatic identity and a body kit inspired by hot hatchbacks. The white-over-red paint combo looks great on this little thing, as does the chrome-tipped dual exhaust system. The interior, meanwhile, exhibits a vibrant design dominated by oval-shaped outer air vents, a neatly integrated touchscreen-based infotainment system, and two-tone part-leather seats.

Boasting the same length as the model it replaces (3,595 mm), the 2017 Kia Picanto features a longer wheelbase. This means two things: the front and rear overhangs are shorter than before, which makes for a more assertive stance, while rear passengers are offered more room to stretch their legs on longer journeys. Regarding technology and safety, the highlights come in the form of a more rigid chassis and body, Torque Vectoring Brake Based (a system that works in tandem with Vehicle Stability Management), Autonomous Emergency Brake, and a knee airbag for the driver.

In South Korea, the exterior paint palette consists of 10 colors that range from company car-like white to combos such as black-over-red. Wheels, meanwhile, come in many shapes and sized as long as you’re happy with anything between 14 and 16 inches and four lug nuts. Engine-wise, the naturally aspirated 1.0-liter Kappa Eco Prime mill will have to suffice.

The 998 cc three-cylinder powerplant makes do with 76 PS (75 hp) at 6,200 rpm and 95 Nm (70 lb-ft). The most efficient Picanto of the lot returns up to 16.9 km/l combined, which translates to 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers, 47.9 imperial mpg, and 39.9 U.S. mpg. A 5-speed stick shift or a 4-speed auto box are available. In South Korea, the cheapest Picanto is the Basic Plus, which starts from 9,500,000 won (€7,570 or $7,905 at current exchange rates).



 Download attachment: 2017 Kia Picanto (2017 Kia Morning) brochure for South Korean market (PDF)

2017 Kia Picanto specifications 2017 Kia Morning city car Kia Picanto 2017 Geneva Motor Show Kia
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
 

Our KIA Testdrives:

2017 Kia Sportage75
2015 Kia Soul EV74
2015 Kia K90077
KIA Venga 57
KIA Soul 57
KIA Cee'd Facelift 60
KIA Cee'd 58