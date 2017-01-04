2017 Kia Picanto Goes Official, GT-Line Looks Like a Hot Hatch

Six years after the second generation took the stage at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show, Kia is writing a new chapter in the Picanto book with this fellow here. Known as the Morning in its county of origin, the third-generation Picanto will be presented in European specification at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show this coming March.





First things first, the looks. In GT-Line form, the



Boasting the same length as the model it replaces (3,595 mm), the 2017 Kia Picanto features a longer wheelbase. This means two things: the front and rear overhangs are shorter than before, which makes for a more assertive stance, while rear passengers are offered more room to stretch their legs on longer journeys. Regarding technology and safety, the highlights come in the form of a more rigid chassis and body, Torque Vectoring Brake Based (a system that works in tandem with Vehicle Stability Management),



In



The 998 cc three-cylinder powerplant makes do with







The automaker’s European arm has yet to detail the oily bits and the techy stuff of its city car, though Kia’s South Korean website has spilled the beans, as follows: longer wheelbase (2,400 mm compared to the former gen's 2,385 mm ), 1.0-liter three-pot engine, and a curb weight of just 890 kg (1,962 lbs).First things first, the looks. In GT-Line form, the 2017 Kia Picanto boasts a sporty chromatic identity and a body kit inspired by hot hatchbacks. The white-over-red paint combo looks great on this little thing, as does the chrome-tipped dual exhaust system. The interior, meanwhile, exhibits a vibrant design dominated by oval-shaped outer air vents, a neatly integrated touchscreen-based infotainment system, and two-tone part-leather seats.Boasting the same length as the model it replaces (3,595 mm), the 2017 Kia Picanto features a longer wheelbase. This means two things: the front and rear overhangs are shorter than before, which makes for a more assertive stance, while rear passengers are offered more room to stretch their legs on longer journeys. Regarding technology and safety, the highlights come in the form of a more rigid chassis and body, Torque Vectoring Brake Based (a system that works in tandem with Vehicle Stability Management), Autonomous Emergency Brake , and a knee airbag for the driver.In South Korea , the exterior paint palette consists of 10 colors that range from company car-like white to combos such as black-over-red. Wheels, meanwhile, come in many shapes and sized as long as you’re happy with anything between 14 and 16 inches and four lug nuts. Engine-wise, the naturally aspirated 1.0-liter Kappa Eco Prime mill will have to suffice.The 998 cc three-cylinder powerplant makes do with 76 PS (75 hp) at 6,200 rpm and 95 Nm (70 lb-ft). The most efficient Picanto of the lot returns up to 16.9 km/l combined, which translates to 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers, 47.9 imperial mpg, and 39.9 U.S. mpg. A 5-speed stick shift or a 4-speed auto box are available. In South Korea, the cheapest Picanto is the Basic Plus, which starts from 9,500,000 won (€7,570 or $7,905 at current exchange rates).

Download attachment: 2017 Kia Picanto (2017 Kia Morning) brochure for South Korean market (PDF)