2017 Kia Niro Priced from $22,890, Super Bowl Ad Teased

Is it a coincidence that Kia released pricing for the all-new Niro hybrid crossover just before the Super Bowl? We think not, particularly when the Korean brands have been using football to launch new cars in the past years.





The Prius has dominated hybrid car sales for the last two decades. But despite Toyota having a rival for the Niro already, in the form of the



The design is definitely a winner. Kia asked hybrid buyers what they wanted, and they said "conventional, but premium looks." Something else worth mentioning is the use of a regular auto instead of the a continuously variable transmission.



The base Kia Niro is decently equipped, packing standard 16-inch wheels, keyless access, powered windows, a 7-inch touchscreen and a reversing camera. However, moving from the FE to the $23,200 LX adds LED headlights, silver roof rails, and keyless start. The $25,700 EX is where things get interesting, with heated leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel plus safety features like Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lance Chance Assist.



The two most expensive models are the $28,000 Niro Launch Edition and the $29,650 Niro Touring. They offer everything from navigation to an 8-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio, and 10-way driver's seat. However, we think that's too much money for such a small crossover.



Anyway, here's today teaser for the Niro ad that will air during the Super Bowl. Yes, we too wish to know what Melissa McCarthy is running from in the middle of the African savanna.



