2017 Kia KX7 Is a China-Only Affair

The biggest problem the KX7 has, naturally, is the way it looks. With that face and uninspiring interior, it will be a hard sell even for the Chinese market. Slated to hit Chinese showrooms in March, the KX7 will be built locally by Dongfeng Yueda Kia. According to the local media , the pricing for the KX7 will start at 200,000 yuan or thereabout, whereas the Sorento kicks off from 237,800 for the 2WD Custom Edition with the 2.4-liter GDi.Dimension-wise, the KX7 stands 4.73 meters long (186 inches), 1.89 meters wide (74 inches), 1.69 meters high (66 inches), and sports a 2.7-meter wheelbase (106 inches). By comparison, the Sorento we have in the United States and Europe is marginally longer (4.78 meters / 188 inches).The Sorento is imported into China via South Korea, then sold at a competitive price. If you’re asking how come, I’m much obliged to point out that the two nations are bound by a free trade agreement. Trump, meanwhile, wants to break NAFTA as a very populist way of reviving the USA’s auto industry.Three engines will be made available for the KX7. The entry-level powerplant comes in the form of a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder with 188 horsepower. Customers seeking more get-up-and-go can opt for a turbocharged 2.0-liter with 241 horsepower. As for the diesel-loving public, a 2.2-literwill have to suffice with 200 horsepower on tap. The oil-chugging motor is further expected to be offered in the Kia Stinger On the subject of rowing gears, the 2017 Kia KX7 has two solutions to choose from: a six-speed manual or a six-speed auto.is available as an option, as is the faux carbon fiber interior trim. Speaking of the interior, the floating infotainment system looks as if it was inspired by that of the all-new Picanto The biggest problem the KX7 has, naturally, is the way it looks. With that face and uninspiring interior, it will be a hard sell even for the Chinese market.