2017 Hyundai i30 UK Price Set From £16,995, Comes With 1.0 T-GDi As Standard

The current generation of the i30
has been around since the latter part of 2011. This year, however, the i30 is all-new from the ground up. In the UK, OTR pricing will start from £16,995.
By comparison, the least expensive version of the 2016 Hyundai i30 is the S 1.4 100 PS
, which is £15,795 sans customer saving. But truth be told, there are quite a few differences between the old and new i30 in entry-level format, starting with what sort of suck-squeeze-bang-blow solutions they’re packing.
The 2017 Hyundai i30 S comes from the get-go with a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder Hyundai dubs T-GDi. It’s good for 120 PS (118 bhp)
and 171 Nm (126 pound-feet) of torque between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. The 1.4 MPI naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine coming as standard in the 2016 MY produces 101 PS (100 bhp) and 134 Nm (99 pound-feet) at 3,500 rpm.
At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive third-generation i30 slated to go on sale in the UK on March 1 is the Premium SE trim level with a 1.6-liter CRDi
turbo diesel mill with 110 PS and a dual-clutch gearbox
. At £24,745, this i30 comes with all the bells and whistles one can desire.
In the United Kingdom, Hyundai offers a choice of 11 colors. Engine Red and Polar White are no-cost solid finishes. The remaining hues (Stargazing Blue, Intense Copper, Demitasse Brown, Fiery Red, Platinum Silver, Micron Gray, Phantom Black, Ara Blue, White Sand) are either metallic or pearl finishes.
According to Tony Whitehorn, the chief executive office of Hyundai UK, “the original i30 was the model that sowed the seeds of our growth and we are confident that the New Generation i30 will again bring new customers into the brand with its great looks, technology, and confident dynamic abilities.”
Regardless of powertrain and trim level, all variants of the third-generation i30 are backed up by Hyundai
's 5-year/unlimited mileage warranty, 5-year roadside assistance package, 5-year Annual Health Check package, and 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. In other words, it's good value for money.