autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

2017 Hyundai i30 UK Price Set From £16,995, Comes With 1.0 T-GDi As Standard

 
16 Jan 2017, 12:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The current generation of the i30 has been around since the latter part of 2011. This year, however, the i30 is all-new from the ground up. In the UK, OTR pricing will start from £16,995.
By comparison, the least expensive version of the 2016 Hyundai i30 is the S 1.4 100 PS, which is £15,795 sans customer saving. But truth be told, there are quite a few differences between the old and new i30 in entry-level format, starting with what sort of suck-squeeze-bang-blow solutions they’re packing.

The 2017 Hyundai i30 S comes from the get-go with a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder Hyundai dubs T-GDi. It’s good for 120 PS (118 bhp) and 171 Nm (126 pound-feet) of torque between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. The 1.4 MPI naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine coming as standard in the 2016 MY produces 101 PS (100 bhp) and 134 Nm (99 pound-feet) at 3,500 rpm.

At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive third-generation i30 slated to go on sale in the UK on March 1 is the Premium SE trim level with a 1.6-liter CRDi turbo diesel mill with 110 PS and a dual-clutch gearbox. At £24,745, this i30 comes with all the bells and whistles one can desire.

In the United Kingdom, Hyundai offers a choice of 11 colors. Engine Red and Polar White are no-cost solid finishes. The remaining hues (Stargazing Blue, Intense Copper, Demitasse Brown, Fiery Red, Platinum Silver, Micron Gray, Phantom Black, Ara Blue, White Sand) are either metallic or pearl finishes.

According to Tony Whitehorn, the chief executive office of Hyundai UK, “the original i30 was the model that sowed the seeds of our growth and we are confident that the New Generation i30 will again bring new customers into the brand with its great looks, technology, and confident dynamic abilities.”

Regardless of powertrain and trim level, all variants of the third-generation i30 are backed up by Hyundai's 5-year/unlimited mileage warranty, 5-year roadside assistance package, 5-year Annual Health Check package, and 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. In other words, it's good value for money.
2017 Hyundai i30 price hyundai i30 UK Hyundai hatchback 1.0 T-GDI
press release
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our HYUNDAI Testdrives:

2016 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID77