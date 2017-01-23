autoevolution

2017 Hyundai Grandeur Goes On Sale In South Korea

 
Having made its debut at the end of October 2016, the sixth-generation Grandeur is now on sale in South Korea. For the entry-level model with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission, pricing starts from 30.55 million won (just about $26,160 at current exchange rates).
The least exciting engine-transmission combo is good for 190 PS (187 horsepower) and 241 Nm (178 lb-ft), figures that are not exactly tremendous for a mid-size sedan. The optional 3.0-liter V6, meanwhile, ups the ante to 266 PS (262 horsepower) and 308 Nm (227 lb-ft). A 2.2-liter CRDi turbo diesel is also available. The oil-burning motor makes do with 202 PS (199 horsepower) and 441 Nm (325 lb-ft).

It should be noted that only the 2.4-liter engine is matched with a six-speed automatic. The 3.0- and 2.2-liter variants, meanwhile, are gifted with an eight-speeder designed with fuel economy in mind. Like its predecessor, the sixth-gen Grandeur mid-size sedan is front-wheel-drive by nature.

Compared to its forerunner, however, the newcomer is a much more interesting exercise in styling. The rear end oozes Dodge Charger thanks to the wrap-around LED taillights, whereas the front fascia reminds me of what Hyundai is currently doing with its Genesis standalone luxury marque. The cabin design, on the other hand, is business as usual for the South Korean manufacturer.

Right next to the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring, Hyundai integrated a round-faced clock to remind the owner and his passengers that this is not your average Hyundai. The four-spoke steering wheel, however, is a detail only old people would grow to appreciate in time. But then again, the Hyundai Grandeur doesn’t have any sporting credentials whatsoever.

The 2017 Hyundai Grandeur is expected to set foot in the U.S. for the 2018 model year as the all-new Azera. For the North American market, Hyundai will likely offer the sixth generation of the Azera only with a V6, but chances are it won’t be the 3.0-liter Lambda II GDi as found in the South Korean-spec model. It would be better to look forward to the Santa Fe’s 3.3-liter V6.

