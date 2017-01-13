2017 HSV GTS-R W1 Spied Uncamouflaged, Looks Like It’s Packing the LS9 V8

Holden Special Vehicles has been with us since Tom Walkinshaw
replaced Peter Brock’s HDT in 1987. Three decades after its founding, HSV is about to launch its baddest road-going car yet.
Cue the 2017 HSV GTS-R W1 or, more specifically, the three-quarter view of a really badass sedan. The car just above it is the Maloo version
, and from the looks of it, they share the trapezoidal exhaust tips. Spotted by Steve Mitres being unloaded into the Holden Special Vehicles headquarters in Clayton, Victoria, the GTS-R W1 features an aggressive rear bumper and wheels that look as if they were molded on those of the former-gen Chevy Camaro Z/28
.
The low-res spy photo captured by Steve Mitres further reveals a generous rear spoiler, a couple of air ducts integrated into the car’s rear bumper, and massive red brake calipers. Front fascia design, meanwhile, can’t be seen.
HSV’s final Commodore-based Gen-F2 sedan
is rumored to employ the GM Gen IV LS9 V8
. This engine is more or less the same unit that Chevy used for the C6 Corvette ZR1. Thanks to a Roots-type supercharger and a 9.1:1 compression ratio, this blunderbuss is good for 638 horsepower and 604 pound-feet of torque at 3,800 rpm. In Aussie money, that’d work out to 476 kW and 820 Nm, also known as a sufficient amount of get-up-and-go.
All that mechanical brutality will be sent to the rear axle via a 6-speed manual transmission. Thus, the GTS-R W1 has the makings of one hell of a ride. If the rumor mill is to be believed, only 250 units are said to be in the pipeline. Suggested retail pricing is expected to start from AUD 170,000, which would make the upcoming GTS-R W1 the most expensive HSV
there’s ever been.
And on that bombshell, General Motors' Australian arm just announced that the final day for Holden production in Australia is October 20, 2017.
LOOK!!! at what ive seen today???
A photo posted by Steven Mitres (@spirtsnsquirtsdetailing) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:23pm PST