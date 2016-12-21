2017 Honda CR-V Goes On Sale Just in Time for Christmas

Having made its world debut in October, the fifth-generation CR-V
is now on sale at dealers nationwide. The cheapest model of them all is the front-wheel-drive LX, which retails from $24,045.
The former generation, meanwhile, used to cost $23,745 in the same specification. Truth be told, the 2017 Honda CR-V is still great value for money when compared to its rivals: the 2017 Toyota RAV4 is $24,910, whereas the 2017 Nissan Rogue is $23,820. Compact crossovers cheaper than the CR-V include the Ford Escape ($23,600) and Subaru Forester
($22,595).
AWD
commands a $1,300 premium over the same model in FWD
form. The most expensive 2017 CR-V, however, is not for everyone. I’m referring to the $33,695 CR-V Touring AWD, which boasts the best that this segment has to offer. Speaking of segment, the CR-V flaunts a handful of best-in-class accolades
.
First things first, Honda sold more than 4 million CR-Vs in the past two decades
, a number that translates into the best-selling SUV
in North America. Then there’s fuel economy. The highly popular EX trim is motivated by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that returns an EPA-rated 28 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 30 mpg combined. Fuel efficient it may be, but the said turbo-four also packs 190 horsepower and sufficient pound-feet of torque.
Only the entry-level EX trim, be it FWD or AWD, is animated by a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter engine good for 184 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque. Regardless of model, all CR-V variants are matched with the spirited driver's worst nightmare: a continuously variable transmission
. No biggie, though, because the CR-V is more of an appliance, not a proper driver's car.
As for the final accolade worth mentioning, Honda
would like customers to be aware that the all-new CR-V features top-in-class cabin quietness. The 2017 Honda CR-V for North America is made with pride in the U.S. and Canada, at plants located in Ohio, Indiana, and Ontario. The Japanese automaker underlines that the CR-V is made using local and globally sourced parts.