autoevolution

2017 Honda Civic Type R Black Edition Limited to 100 Examples

 
10 Jan 2017, 12:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Japanese automaker Honda is set to wind down production of its hot hatchback with 100 units of the so-called Black Edition. In the United Kingdom, this version of the Civic Type R will set you back £32,300 OTR, exactly the same retail price as a Type R GT.
The Type R GT on which it’s based is best viewed as a Type R with more creature comforts rather than a Type R with more go-faster prowess. After the 100th Black Edition rolls off the line in Swindon, Honda will update the plant to accommodate the all-new Type R in hatchback form. Based on the Civic X, the 2018 Type R is expected to pack a familiar 2.0-liter turbo mill.

But that’s in the future, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves and focus on what we have before us: the last hurrah of the current-generation Civic Type R. From a visual standpoint, all cars are gifted with a black interior with motorsport-like red accents. The exterior of the hot hatchback, meanwhile, differs from the norm thanks to the addition of red rear wing end plates.

“The addition of this special limited run of 100 Black Editions to the product line up and owners will have a real collectors piece on their hands,” said Phil Webb, head of cars at Honda UK, in light of a number sourced by the DVLA: 2,500 Civic Type Rs from the current generation are registered in the UK.

Honda Swindon is gearing up to wave goodbye to the current Civic and Civic Type R models because the tenth-gen Civic is scheduled to go on sale in March 2017. The UK will handle the assembly of all hatchback models, be it the 1.0-liter turbo or the 1.6-liter diesel. The all-new Civic Type R will also be assembled at the Swindon plant, North American-spec model included.
2017 Honda Civic Type R Special Edition 2018 Honda Civic Type R hot hatchback honda civic type r Honda Honda Civic
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62