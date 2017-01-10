2017 Honda Civic Type R Black Edition Limited to 100 Examples

Japanese automaker Honda
is set to wind down production of its hot hatchback with 100 units of the so-called Black Edition. In the United Kingdom, this version of the Civic Type R will set you back £32,300 OTR, exactly the same retail price as a Type R GT.
The Type R GT on which it’s based is best viewed as a Type R with more creature comforts rather than a Type R with more go-faster prowess. After the 100th Black Edition rolls off the line in Swindon, Honda will update the plant to accommodate the all-new Type R in hatchback form. Based on the Civic X, the 2018 Type R
is expected to pack a familiar 2.0-liter turbo mill.
But that’s in the future, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves and focus on what we have before us: the last hurrah of the current-generation Civic Type R
. From a visual standpoint, all cars are gifted with a black interior with motorsport-like red accents. The exterior of the hot hatchback, meanwhile, differs from the norm thanks to the addition of red rear wing end plates.
“The addition of this special limited run of 100 Black Editions to the product line up and owners will have a real collectors piece on their hands,”
said Phil Webb, head of cars at Honda UK, in light of a number sourced by the DVLA
: 2,500 Civic Type Rs from the current generation are registered in the UK.
Honda Swindon is gearing up to wave goodbye to the current Civic and Civic Type R models because the tenth-gen Civic is scheduled to go on sale in March 2017. The UK will handle the assembly of all hatchback models
, be it the 1.0-liter turbo or the 1.6-liter diesel. The all-new Civic Type R will also be assembled at the Swindon plant, North American-spec model included.