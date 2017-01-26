autoevolution

2017 Honda Civic Hatchback vs. Sedan vs. Coupe Comparison

 
The Civic Nation continues to grow. Last year, they brought out the 2016 sedan, and it won car of the year in both America and Canada. This one is going out to our friends in Toronto since we know the Civic has been the best-selling car for 19 years.
The 2017 Civic Hatchback is made in England, so it doesn't come from the Honda factory north of Toronto.

But which of the three models is worth all of your hard-earned money? We need a comparison for that, and it feels like we're making history. Come on Volkswagen, make a Golf sedan, get with the program!

Regarding width, they are identical, measuring 70.8 inches or 1798 mm. All Civic also have the same 106.3-inch (2,700mm) wheelbase making them excellent for carrying rear seat passengers.

The new hatchback is 113mm shorter, and it's got a square back end. It's been designed for young buyers and that means a lot more black with elements that look like intakes. As you can see, the trunk opening is much larger, meaning that fitting a bike in there is possible even without removing the wheel. It's worth noting that coupe is the shortest of them all.

The one difference we love is the fact that there's no base engine in the hatch, only the 1.5-liter turbo. Then on top of that for the Sport and Sport Touring models, you get a slight bump in power from 174 to 180 horsepower, but you can only use premium fuel.

According to the guy in the video, who is a Honda salesman, the coupe and sedan get chrome grille while the hatch has black. He also says the hatchback has the most headroom in the back. And apparently, the 5-door is perfect for carrying a dead body in comfort (for the dead body). Aren't you glad hatchbacks are cool again?

