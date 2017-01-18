2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Priced In the UK From £18,235

The tenth-generation Civic Hatchback is in production at Honda’s Swindon plant since September, albeit the first units will roll into dealer lots in March 2017. Looking on the bright side of this situation, you'll be surprised to find out that the UK-spec Civic five-door hatchback
costs a little less than its predecessor.
At £18,235 on the road for the entry-level S grade, the newcomer costs £330 less than its nearest equivalent for the 2016 model year. At the other end of the scale, the top-of-the-line Civic X in hatchback attire
costs £27,480 OTR.
“As a brand we are making big strides in improving residual values across our range,”
said Phil Webb, head of cars at Honda UK
. “This will make our cars even more affordable and lower the total cost of ownership for private and business buyers,”
he concluded, referring to the Civic’s residual value forecast of 37% after 36 months and 60,000 miles.
In first instance, there’ll be two engines and two transmissions to choose from. As expected from Honda
, the 6-speed manual is complemented by something sporty drivers loathe: a continuously variable transmission. The entry-level 1.0-liter turbocharged engine develops 129 PS (95 kW) at 5,550 rpm and 200 Nm of torque from 2,250 rpm.
The 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo
, meanwhile, produces 182 PS (134 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 220 Nm from 1,700 rpm. A bit later in the year, the 1.6-liter i-DTEC turbo diesel will be added to the engine lineup. In total, there are no less than eight trim levels available for the UK-spec Civic Hatchback: the entry-level S, SE, SR, EX, EX w/ Tech Package, Sport, Sport Plus, and Prestige.
It should be noted that models equipped with the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo are hit by a £130 VED tax in the first year of ownership
. 1.0-liter VTEC Turbo models, on the other hand, are not. Last but not least, metallic paint finishes for the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback are priced from £525.