autoevolution

2017 Honda Civic Hatchback for Europe Detailed in Huge Photo Gallery

 
26 Jan 2017, 8:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Honda is gearing up for the launch of the 10th generation Civic in Europe. It's still a hatchback made by the UK factory, but it looks like nothing else you've seen before.
The model was presented last year during the 2016 Paris Motor Show, so we have quite a bit of technical information available. But that won't stop us from enjoying a full photo gallery and some video footage if we're lucky.

Developed around the body and chassis of the American Civic sedan, Swindon's 5-door is huge both in and out. Like a Porsche 911, it looks wide and low, 30mm wide and 20mm lower than before, to be precise. Also like the 911 (we mean the 991) the wheelbase has been stretched, by an extensive 136mm.

Excluding the Octavia notchback, the old Civic was already one of the roomiest and most practical compacts you could buy. They've boosted that with 95mm more legroom and 45mm more knee room, plus a cavernous 478-liter trunk, which for the record is about 100 more than a Golf. But the Civic X should also add a layer of dynamism, thanks to a body that's 52% stiffer and a center of gravity lowered by 10mm.

European models naturally get a particular engine range that kicks off with a new 1.0-liter turbo producing 129 PS and 200 Nm (147 lb-ft). When matched to its standard 6-speed manual, this engine is said to achieve a combined NEDC figure of 4.7 l/100km or 60 mph UK. Of course, you can order it with a CVT.

But since this is such a sporty little thing, it would be a shame not to go for the 1.5-liter turbo delivering 182 PS and 240 Nm (177 lb-ft). That puts you somewhere in between the Leon 1.8 TSI and the Focus Black Edition. And did we mention that it comes with dual mid-mounted exhaust tips.

Adaptive dampers? Available. Wireless phone charging? Check. About the only thing we don't like is that the "Japaneseness" has been lost. The gear shifter is not on the dash, and the speedo binnacle is... normal.



2017 Honda Civic Honda Civic Hatchback Honda Civic Honda Civic
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62