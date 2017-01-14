2017 Genesis G80 vs. G90 Comparison Won't Reveal Much

Not long ago, Genesis was the name of a sedan and a coupe from Hyundai. There wasn't any point to comparing those two, since they didn't target the same kind of buyers.





As a car aficionado, telling the BMW 5 Series from the 7 Series is easy and to a slightly lesser degree so is the E- and S-Class comparison. But most people haven even seen the new G90 yet and separating it from the G80, the original Genesis, is nearly impossible.



We thought we'd give Hyundai's luxury brand a helping hand in this department by sharing a video where the differences between the G80 and G90 are discussed.



Superficially speaking, both are luxury cars with bold upright grille and plush interiors. The design of the G80 is a few years old and features slightly taller headlights.



The G90 is, of course, a longer full-sized limo. The interior is nice, but not



We find the lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to be quite annoying, although the infotainment system is very easy to use. Unlike the G80, the Genesis flagship features triple sills and soft-close doors. It's all about making you comfortable.



Both cars are actually pretty sweet when it comes to steering feel. And despite being tested at the Nurburgring, the suspension just glides over the road surface. Now that the



So which engine should you order? On the G90, it's definitely the V8, which gets about the same fuel economy and brings you LED headlights instead of xenon plus fancier rear seats.



