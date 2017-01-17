autoevolution
2017 Ford GT Top Speed Inadvertently Confirmed: 216 MPH (348 KM/H)

 
17 Jan 2017, 9:04 UTC ·
Remember when Dodge was teasing the 707-horsepower Challenger SRT Hellcat? More to the point, remember the photo depicting the “‘70s on 7” radio station? As it happens, FoMoCo has pulled a similar trick on us with its all-new mid-engine supercar.
The 2017 Ford GT has been and continues to be a bit of a unicorn, despite the fact the first time we’ve laid eyes on it was at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show. More than two years since, the Environmental Protection Agency revealed an alarming thing about the GT: it sips more fuel than the old GT from MY 2005.

Now, however, Ford revealed the top speed via its media website. The funny thing about it, however, is that Ford’s public relations department did so in a story referring to the digital instrument panel of the 2017 GT. As you can see from the featured photo, the vehicle is set in V-Max (or top speed) mode and the indicated speed is 216 miles per hour. In metric, that'd be 348 km/h.

“So you’re telling me the facelifted Lamborghini Aventador is faster than the $450,000 supercar Ford’s been teasing us for two years now?” I’m afraid so, dear reader, but not by much. The Aventador S, which isn’t the latest word in terms of aerodynamics, is capable of 217 miles per hour or 349 km/h.

To its defense, the twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine makes the 2017 Ford GT 11 miles per hour faster than the model it replaces. As a brief refresher, the 2005 Ford GT can hit 205 miles per hour (330 km/h). If you want reasons, I can give you two as to why the new GT is faster than the old GT: one more ratio (seven instead of six) and, of course, more horsepower (600+ vs. 550).

Whichever way you look at it, the V6-powered 2017 Ford GT is mighty fast for what is. It's also obscenely exclusive and pretty darn sexy to look at.
