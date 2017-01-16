2017 Ford GT Engages Race Mode Seven Times Quicker than the McLaren P1

Back in the day, Le Mans races kicked off with drivers having to sprint towards their machines, hop aboard and start the engine before they could take off. And it seems Ford has learned a thing or two about such battle preparations, as the amazingly quick manner in which the 2017 GT engages Race Mode demonstrates.





For our approximation, we used the second clip below, which shows YouTuber Shmee engaging the track-only mode in a McLaren P1, with the dashboard message letting us know that the operation requires 27 seconds of one's time (jump to the 0:50 point for the circuit-savvy action).



Regardless of the hardware they use to achieve their goal, both velocity machines hit two main tagets, namely dropping to the ground and putting the rear wing in a downforce-frenzy position.



As far as the driver of the



We'll remind you the steering wheel of the GT lets you choose between five driving modes, including Normal, Wet, Sport, Vmax (this will also drop the car, but without pulling any wing tricks) and, of course, Race.



You're also going to find a third piece of footage below, one that shows what happens to the instrument cluster of the 600+ hp Ford when you play with the said switch.



Comparisons aside, it's always nice to know that your four-wheeled partner doesn't need to spend too many seconds getting ready for the sexy time.













