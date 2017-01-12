autoevolution
2017 Ford GT Digital Instrument Cluster Changes Style According to Drive Mode

 
It’s been two years since the 2017 Ford GT was presented at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show, yet the Blue Oval is still riding on the hype machine. This week’s GT-related hype is about how the instrument cluster is tailored according to the driving mode.
I wish I were making this up, but that’s how ridiculous Ford has become with the new GT. Two years since the veil was lifted, we’re shown a damned instrument cluster. Frustrating it may be, but still, let’s play along with Ford.

There are five driving modes to choose from: Normal, Wet, Sport, Track, and V-Max. As the name implies, the simplest mode is Normal. Select it, and the cluster shows the speed bang in the middle, the gear you’re in at the right side of the screen, and the revs build up in a bar. Pretty straightforward.

Wet, meanwhile, doesn’t change the cluster’s design all that much, save for a blue-tinted W flanked by the rev bar and speedometer. Sport, meanwhile, moves the gear indicator to the center of the screen, speed to the right, and the rev bar gets more colorful than in the Normal and Wet driving modes.

Go into Track and the instrument cluster shows that the car lowers itself by up to 50 mm (2 inches), whereas the spoiler goes up for added downforce. In this mode, speed is shown at the top left corner of the screen, the gear is in the center, while the right-hand side of the digital instrument cluster is designed to inform the driver about water temperature, oil temperature, oil pressure, as well as how much high-octane jungle juice is left in the tank.

Finally, we get to the crème de la crème: V-Max. Select it and the fuel meter is changed with a turbo pressure meter. Speed, meanwhile, is screened in the center of the instrument cluster. From a visual standpoint, it’s best to think of the Ford GT's V-Max mode as a combination between Normal and Track.

Call me a hater, but "gimmicky" is what this instrumer cluster is all about.



