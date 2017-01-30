2017 Ford F-250 SuperCrew Awarded 5 Stars For Safety By the NHTSA

It’s Built Ford
Tough and it’s the smartest, most capable Super Duty there’s ever been. The 2017 model year of Ford’s heavy-duty pickup is just that, and the some. In terms of safety, for example, this is as safe as a workhorse of this caliber can be.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put the 2017 Ford F-250 SuperCrew
to the test, in two- and four-wheel drive configuration alike. In 4WD
guise, the F-250 in crew cab flavor is a four-star vehicle chiefly because it exhibits a bigger rollover risk than its 2WD sibling.
The rear-wheel-drive F-250, meanwhile, was rated five stars by the NHTSA, and its only drawback comes in the form of a four-star rollover rating out of a maximum five stars. Needless to say, the Blue Oval is pretty proud of the F-250’s marks in the New Car Assessment Program.
Dubbed “the safest Super Duty ever,”
the 2017 model is the first all-new Super Duty since the heavy-duty pickup line’s debut in 1998. Just like the F-150, the F-250 uses high-strength steel and aluminum alloy for its frame and body. Thus, the full-size workhorse is up to 350 pounds lighter than its predecessor, whereas its towing capacity stands at a mind-boggling 21,000 pounds (9.5 metric tons).
32,500 pounds (14.7 metric tons) of gooseneck towing is yet another attribute that makes the 2017 Ford F-Series
Super Duty such a hit in North America. And the secret to this capability, of course, is the pickup’s fully-boxed frame, which uses 95 percent high-strength steel. In a nutshell, it's a damn tough truck.
In this day and age, however, capability doesn’t cut it. Ford knew this when it was developing the 2017 F-Series Super Duty. As customers want more car-like features in heavy-duty trucks, Ford complied with their wishes. Options such as a 360-degree camera system
, adaptive cruise control with collision mitigation, lane-keeping alert, and inflatable seat belts come to mind.