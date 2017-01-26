autoevolution

2017 Corvette Grand Sport "Ties" Porsche 911 GT3 RS in Amazing Hockenheim Test

 
26 Jan 2017, 12:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If you check out the U.S. vs Euro supercar lap battles, you'll notice the winner usually depends on which side of the pond the fight is taking place on. Well, the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport vs Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK chronograph brawl is one of the exceptions.
After we saw the track-focused, naturally aspirated 'Vette nearly tieing the Rennsport Neunelfer in a track fight held at the Virginia International Raceway last fall, the time has come to see the two duking it out on the rear-engined coupe's home turf.

To be more precise, the Grand Sport has now been tested by Sport Auto, with the Chevy being put through its paces on the Hockenheimring. At the end of the run, the stopwatch showed 1:08.7. Oh, and you should keep in mind that this is the seven-speed manual, not the eight-speed auto incarnation of the car.

Since the GT3 RS can handle the same task in 1:08.5, it's easy to understand the quotes we used in the title above. So yes, the Zuffenhausen animal is about one blink quicker on the short version of the German track.

Whenever discussing such matters, it's worth mentioning the price difference between the two machines - while the Porscha kicks off at $189,760, the Grand Sport comes with a starting price of $79,930.

Before anybody goes too deep down the financial rabbit hole, though, allow us to remind you that the GT3 RS is the kind of machine that can bring a profit after miles and (s)miles of ownership.

Returning to the Corvette lap, notice that the 6.2-liter beast asks its driver to cope with plenty of oversteer moments. Unlike the Z06, thought, the Grand Sport can be handled once it reaches the limit. And this is one solid argument for choosing the 460-pony version over the 650 hp one. But that's another story for another time.

2017 chevrolet corvette grand sport porsche 911 gt3 rs Posche Chevrolet v8 supercar
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72