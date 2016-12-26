2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Dual-Mode Exhaust Demo: From Stealth to Track Mode

autoevolution

It may cost a slightly too peppered $61,140 from the get-go, but the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is definitely worth its sticker price. Among the standard go-faster bits ’n’ bobs, the most powerful Camaro ever boasts a dual-mode exhaust system.
The “dual” in its name might be misleading, chiefly because there are five modes the exhaust can operate in. Thanks to butterfly valves integrated into the mufflers, the 2017 Camaro ZL1 can sing the song of V8 people in the following styles of chant: Auto, Stealth, Tour, Sport, as well as Track mode.

Auto is exactly what the label reads, whereas Stealth was designed for the sorry soul whose next door neighbor is an elderly gentleman fascinated by the Toyota Prius’ gas mileage, not the all-out assault on the ears produced by a 6.2-liter LT4 V8. Tour can be described as “pleasantly sonorous.” As for Sport, rumor has it Chevrolet designed this mode to scare the wildlife to death. Track mode, meanwhile, makes the ZL1 as raucous as an AC/DC concert.

Lesser Camaro models (i.e. those animated by the LT1 V8 and LGX V6) are also available with dual-mode exhaust, albeit at a price: $895. Unfortunately no, the 2.0-liter LTG is turbocharged excitement in a small package, but the golden bowtie doesn’t offer this option in conjunction with the four-cylinder.

Similarly to the ZL1, SS and V6-powered Camaro models equipped with NPP (a.k.a. dual-mode exhaust system) feature a vacuum pump, twin valves in the mufflers, and a menu that lets the owner choose how loud he likes his car to be. Those who believe that the Camaro ZL1 in Track mode is still too quiet, I have two things to say to you. One: you’re mad. Two: racing headers, racing cats, muffler delete. Speaking of the aftermarket, Borla’s systems sound nice.

On that note, here’s Saabkyle04 demonstrating how beastly the ZL1 is.



 

