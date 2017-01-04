2017 Camaro ZL1 with 10-Speed Auto Hits the Skidpad, Ties Porsche 911 Carrera S

We've seen
tons of 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 action so far, with the muscle stunts involving the six-speed manual incarnation of the factory-blown Camaro. The time has now come to check out the way in which the 10-speed auto ZL1 does its thing and we've got a little skidpad adventure for you.
To be more specific, we're here to show you the torque converter (don't call it a slushbox - more on that below) version of the 650 hp Chevy
playing the figure-eight game.
The handling test delivered in the video below sees Motor Trend editor Carlos Lagos putting the muscle beast through its paces on a handling course consisting of two 200-foot diameter skidpads that are 500 feet apart. And, boy oh boy, does the machine deliver.
Designed together with Ford, the tranny comes with custom ZL1 gearing, valve hardware and ECU
- up to the sixth gear, the ratios are tight, to ensure maximum acceleration, while the seventh ratio provides a direct drive and the superior ones are destined for highway moments.
As the figure-eight part of the MT Camaro ZL1 review
explains, the sixth-gen animal managed to complete the challenge in 23.1 seconds, which means the Chevy ties the 991.2 Porsche 911 Carrera S with all-wheel steering. The time also means the supercharged Camaro leaves the BMW M4 GTS and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R behind, since those coupes need 23.3 seconds to complete the task.
More importantly, the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 delivers a memorable set of feelings and emotions as it goes about its cornering business, as illustrated in the adventure we have here.
Since customer deliveries of the ten-speed auto Camaro ZL1 haven't kicked off yet, the clip below will only make future owners more impatient. And we haven't even gotten to see the auto-vs-auto Hellcat drag race
yet.