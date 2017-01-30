2017 BMW M3 Gets Second Facelift With New Headlights

BMW can try and build all the Z5 roadsters it wants; people are always going to love the M3. The M4 came out, and folks still love the M3. In fact, I have a photo collection of the best M3s I made when I was 18... somewhere around here.





Anyway, what are these updates? Well, they come shortly after the



Personally, I like the old configuration better because of the floating halo rings. Bu what do I know. Anyway, it's worth noting that this is the second facelift for the M3, which received fresh taillights in 2015, at the same time as the rest of the 3 Series sedan. They also introduced Smoked Topaz and Champagne Quartz in addition to the existing Tanzanite Blue and Azurite Schwarz metallic colors in the Individual range.



The 2017 model year photos and the official video BMW released a week ago all show the M3 in Tanzanite Blue paint. The one to have is the Competition Pack, which brings those uncomfortable but sexy seats with holes in them and wheels that look like they came from the M4 GTS.



The M3 Competition Pack is also the fastest, with a top speed of 280 km/h and a 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.0 seconds.



Considering the next generation of 3er is about a year away, this is going to be the last update for the M3, which means water injection really isn't coming and we're stuck at 431 PS. It's not a bad place to be, and the 2017/2018 has all the kinks worked out, so it should have the highest resale value of the lot.



Production should start in March with deliveries in the US happening this summer.



That's why the 2017 updates for the BMW M3 are important. Or you could call them 2018 updates if you are Nick Murray, looking for the next car to buy after the 911.Anyway, what are these updates? Well, they come shortly after the BMW M4/4 Series facelift of a couple of weeks ago. The Bavarians found time to install the latest headlight design with looks like it's made from chopped off hexagons. Very 7 Series!Personally, I like the old configuration better because of the floating halo rings. Bu what do I know. Anyway, it's worth noting that this is the second facelift for the M3, which received fresh taillights in 2015, at the same time as the rest of the 3 Series sedan. They also introduced Smoked Topaz and Champagne Quartz in addition to the existing Tanzanite Blue and Azurite Schwarz metallic colors in the Individual range.The 2017 model year photos and the official video BMW released a week ago all show the M3 in Tanzanite Blue paint. The one to have is the Competition Pack, which brings those uncomfortable but sexy seats with holes in them and wheels that look like they came from the M4 GTS.The M3 Competition Pack is also the fastest, with a top speed of 280 km/h and a 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.0 seconds.Considering the next generation of 3er is about a year away, this is going to be the last update for the M3, which means water injection really isn't coming and we're stuck at 431 PS. It's not a bad place to be, and the 2017/2018 has all the kinks worked out, so it should have the highest resale value of the lot.Production should start in March with deliveries in the US happening this summer.