2017 BMW 5 Series Wins EyesOnDesign Award For User Experience

 
14 Jan 2017, 13:46 UTC
BMW has fitted the G30 5 Series with a broad array of tech features, and they seem to be appreciated even by design specialists.
The 2017 BMW 5 Series has received the EyesOnDesign Award for Best Designed User Experience. The said distinction was conferred during the 2017 North American International Auto Show, which some of you know as the Detroit Auto Show.

The EyesOnDesign Awards are the officially-sanctioned prizes of the automotive event held in Motor City, and they acknowledge the best production and concept vehicles that make their worldwide debut at that event.

BMW’s 5 Series has won over the jurors with the way all of its tech features were integrated and operated. As we had previously explained when the topic of user experience was concerned, it is vital for the designers and developers of new technology to find a way to make the tech easy to use.

An interface must be easy to comprehend, and all of the features of a device must be within reach of the average user. This is no easy assignment, especially with the recent advancements in automotive technology, which have turned cars into computers on wheels.

While using a computer is rather intuitive these days, it is something that almost everyone was taught to do at a point in their lives. The same cannot be said about automobiles, which rely on the user to read a manual to understand how their controls work.

This is not something that is taught in driving schools, so each user must learn how to operate the multimedia unit with the controls at hand.

BMW has fitted the G30 5 Series, the seventh generation of this model, with the iDrive 6.0, a system that has touch, voice, and gesture controls. While the latter function is the first generation feature of its kind, the former can be operated by any driver that has had a minimal encounter with modern technology.

User experience is a thing of trial and error, but BMW learned that lesson the hard way, with many years of criticism from the media and its clients after the launch of the first generation iDrive.
