2017 BMW 4 Series LCI Is Unveiled, Looks Almost Identical to Previous Model

As the norm has been in recent years for most models, BMW's
mid-cycle facelifts are becoming harder and harder to spot from a distance.
Heck, the facelifted 2017 BMW 4 Series family looks quasi-identical to the 2016 version even from up close and personal, but the real differences should be felt, not seen.
Called LCI (Life Cycle Impulse), which is a fancier way of saying “facelift,” the revised cars bring more updates beneath the skin than on it.
That said, BMW did apply a couple of nips and tucks to the body of each model in the 4 Series clan, along with introducing a new range of exterior colors.
Slightly restyled LED headlights replace old ones that used xenon, while every single 2017 model now gets LED front fog lamps as standard, to go with the all-new LED tail lights. There is also a new rear apron design and minimally revised front air intakes, which complement a new selection of exterior colors and one new model-specific wheel design each for the four equipment lines (Advantage, Sport Line, Luxury Line and M Sport).
Interior changes are even harder to spot, but BMW was kind enough to offer detailed explanations for those who don't find the adjacent photo gallery enough. Apparently now there is double stitching on the instrument panel, new electroplated trims, chrome and high-gloss black applications on the center console and three new upholstery colors.
The 4 Series Coupe
and Gran Coupe
LCI received a stiffer suspension setup, which apparently delivers a sportier handling without a decrease concerning ride comfort. All 4 Series versions get a revised steering system, while engines that go from 430d and 430i upwards can be fitted with high-performance tires as a factory-fitted option.
Apart from the 4 Series Gran Coupe, which will now be also available in a new diesel version with 150 hp (418d Gran Coupe), each other body variant now has three gasoline and three diesel engines to choose from.
There is still no M4 Gran Coupe, and it looks like there will never be one, but the M4 Coupe
and M4 Convertible
now come standard with adaptive full-LED headlights. All revised 4 Series models will also feature an updated version of the Professional sat-nav system and improved ConnectedDrive features. Pricing will likely be revealed in the upcoming weeks, but don't expect a big increase, if any, compared to the outgoing models.