2017 Bentley Continental GT Supersports Teased as “Most Extreme Bentley Ever”

Before the second-generation Continental GT was unveiled at the 2010 Paris Motor Show, Bentley presented the world with what it chronicled as the “fastest and most powerful production car” the British manufacturer ever made. With 630 PS (621 horsepower) delivered by its twin-turbo W12 behemoth of an engine, the old Continental GT Supersports
could hit 204 mph.
There’s a new one coming and, from what this video teaser is telling us, the current iteration of the Supersports will be even madder than its venerable predecessor. As with every other teaser, this one is as cryptic as they come. For instance, the British automaker doesn’t actually say anything about what’s cooking, save for “the most extreme Bentley ever... is coming.”
A road-going variant of the GT3 is out of the question, chiefly because the GT3-R
was a limited-run edition animated by the lesser engine in the Continental GT range: the 4.0-liter V8. The Supersports, meanwhile, is undoubtedly a W12 affair. Supposedly based on the Continental GT Speed, the upcoming Supersports will pack more than 642 PS and 840 Nm (620 lb-ft) of torque, as well as a maximum velocity that could get one in jail for speeding.
From a visual standpoint, the Continental GT Supersports boasts two carbon fiber air vents, big wheels hiding red-painted brake calipers, wider side skirts than those affixed to the GT Speed
, smoked taillights, and a carbon fiber rear wing. Although not depicted in the adjacent video teaser, this model’s cabin is sure to feature a suite of carbon fiber elements, as well as no rear seats.
Following the Supersports, Bentley is set to write a wholly new chapter in the Continental GT story by introducing an all-new model. Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MSB platform, the next-generation model
will integrate EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept design cues.
