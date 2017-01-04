autoevolution

2017 Bentley Continental GT Supersports Teased as “Most Extreme Bentley Ever”

 
4 Jan 2017, 5:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Before the second-generation Continental GT was unveiled at the 2010 Paris Motor Show, Bentley presented the world with what it chronicled as the “fastest and most powerful production car” the British manufacturer ever made. With 630 PS (621 horsepower) delivered by its twin-turbo W12 behemoth of an engine, the old Continental GT Supersports could hit 204 mph.
There’s a new one coming and, from what this video teaser is telling us, the current iteration of the Supersports will be even madder than its venerable predecessor. As with every other teaser, this one is as cryptic as they come. For instance, the British automaker doesn’t actually say anything about what’s cooking, save for “the most extreme Bentley ever... is coming.”

A road-going variant of the GT3 is out of the question, chiefly because the GT3-R was a limited-run edition animated by the lesser engine in the Continental GT range: the 4.0-liter V8. The Supersports, meanwhile, is undoubtedly a W12 affair. Supposedly based on the Continental GT Speed, the upcoming Supersports will pack more than 642 PS and 840 Nm (620 lb-ft) of torque, as well as a maximum velocity that could get one in jail for speeding.

From a visual standpoint, the Continental GT Supersports boasts two carbon fiber air vents, big wheels hiding red-painted brake calipers, wider side skirts than those affixed to the GT Speed, smoked taillights, and a carbon fiber rear wing. Although not depicted in the adjacent video teaser, this model’s cabin is sure to feature a suite of carbon fiber elements, as well as no rear seats.

Following the Supersports, Bentley is set to write a wholly new chapter in the Continental GT story by introducing an all-new model. Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MSB platform, the next-generation model will integrate EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept design cues.

 

The most extreme Bentley ever... is coming.

A video posted by Bentley Motors Official (@bentleymotors) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:13am PST

2017 Bentley Continental GT Supersports teaser Bentley Continental GT Supersports 2017 Geneva Motor Show Bentley Continental Gt W12 Bentley
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our BENTLEY Testdrives:

2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2014 BENTLEY Flying Spur84
BENTLEY Mulsanne91
BENTLEY Continental GTC V890
BENTLEY Continental GT V890
BENTLEY Continental GT W12 89
BENTLEY Continental Flying Spur Speed 88