2017 Audi TT TDI quattro Lands in Britain as Coupe and Roadster

The 2.0 TDI engine is the most popular in Britain, so Audi was probably looking at this important TT market when adding another quattro variant. All-wheel drive has always been an important part of its arsenal, as it's had to deal with the likes of Honda's S2000 and the rotary RX-8. However, this never with TDI engines.

TDI

Is frugality such a bad thing in a sportscar? Sometimes, but not here. The 184 PS, 380 Nm 2.0-liter engine has as much poke as the first-gen TT 1.8T quattro. It's also about as light and slightly faster to 100 km/h.But the best part of all is the combined fuel consumption of 52.3 mpg, equivalent to CO2 emissions of 142 g/km. It's not a Prius, but it won't cost you as much as a Porsche 718 Cayman or Boxster to own.Audi is offering the 2.0quattro powertrain as a coupe from £34,230 or a roadster, starting from £35,845. That only gets you the base TT Sport, but we'd go for the sexier S line trim, which costs £2,500 more. There's also a black edition that can set you back as much as 40k.A six-speed S tronic twin-clutch transmission exclusively partners the 2.0 TDI unit in the new variants. The quattro incorporates wheel-selective torque control for more precise road holding in all weather. Sprint times reflect the traction advantages, with zero to 62mph in the hardtop dipping to 6.7 seconds compared to 7.1 seconds for the TDI ultra. In the Roadster, 62mph takes 7.0 seconds, three-tenths quicker than the ultra. But it's all launch control trickery.There is absolutely no way of telling the TT has a diesel engine, since all models still have a dual exhaust system. However, only people who do long highway trips will feel the benefits of having a diesel engine and quattro does add a little bit of weight.