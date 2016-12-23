autoevolution

2017 Audi R8 V10 vs. Mercedes-AMG GT S Drag Race Ends With "He's Gone"

 
23 Dec 2016, 19:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Safety
What do you do with a Mercedes-AMG GT S and an Audi R8 V10? Well, enjoy them, of course, preferably starting with an obligatory drag race.
This is an interesting one because the R8 V10 is the base model, meaning it only gets 540 PS instead of the full 610 PS (reserved for the V10 Plus). Meanwhile, the AMG GT S used to be the most powerful version until the R came out.

510 PS should be enough to keep the Audi at bay, particularly when the 4.0-liter at the front of the GT is a twin-turbo. So the result is obvious, meaning that you are in for a shock.

In the hands of Auto Express, the R8 V10 is like a giant killer. We'll remind you that the Spyder version just won a drag race with the RS6 performance.

Obviously, the R8's quattro system gives it a huge traction advantage off the line. By the time both cars reach 30 miles per hour, the R8 is already 0.3 of a second ahead, stretching that lead to 0.5 of a second by the time they hit 60 and 0.8s by 100 mph.

This puts things into a new kind of perspective. Ever since its launch, the AMG GT has been sitting on this untouchable pedestal, a lightweight machine from the best carmaker in the world. But now, I keep getting these crazy ideas about it not being that special.

Mercedes aren't helping much, what with the new E63 S packing over 600 horsepower from the same 4-liter, plus AWD.

Besides the speed, nobody is going to say a nice thing about the R8. But Audi sure loves its supercar killer that started out as a 911 alternative. Speaking of which, the R8 will do some Carrera-style downsizing in the future. The successor of the old 4.2 TFSI V8 will get a 2.9-liter twin-turbo like the one in the Panamera 4S. I wonder what kind of Mercs you can roast with that.

Audi R8 V10 drag race Mercedes-AMG GT S Mercedes-Benz Audi
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72