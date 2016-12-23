2017 Audi R8 V10 vs. Mercedes-AMG GT S Drag Race Ends With "He's Gone"

What do you do with a Mercedes-AMG GT S and an Audi R8 V10? Well, enjoy them, of course, preferably starting with an obligatory drag race.

AMG GT S used to be the most powerful version until the R came out.



510 PS should be enough to keep the Audi at bay, particularly when the 4.0-liter at the front of the GT is a twin-turbo. So the result is obvious, meaning that you are in for a shock.



In the hands of Auto Express, the R8 V10 is like a giant killer. We'll remind you that the



Obviously, the R8's quattro system gives it a huge traction advantage off the line. By the time both cars reach 30 miles per hour, the R8 is already 0.3 of a second ahead, stretching that lead to 0.5 of a second by the time they hit 60 and 0.8s by 100 mph.



This puts things into a new kind of perspective. Ever since its launch, the AMG GT has been sitting on this untouchable pedestal, a lightweight machine from the best carmaker in the world. But now, I keep getting these crazy ideas about it not being that special.



Mercedes aren't helping much, what with the AWD .



Besides the speed, nobody is going to say a nice thing about the R8. But Audi sure loves its supercar killer that started out as a 911 alternative. Speaking of which, the R8 will do some Carrera-style downsizing in the future. The successor of the old 4.2 TFSI V8 will get a 2.9-liter twin-turbo like the one in the Panamera 4S. I wonder what kind of Mercs you can roast with that.



