2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder Launched from $175,100

The Audi R8 V10 Spyder
is no longer a car for Shrinking Violets. It shouts its supercar intentions with bright colors and sharp creases that rival those of Lamborghini. And at $175,100, this is the sort of statement that will cost you dearly.
The old R8 Spyder had that Bauhaus understated design. It also came with a smaller V8 engine, which kicked the bucket. That's part of the reason why Audi charges so much money, the other being that it can. As stands, this is an exotic alternative to the typical 911 Turbo Cabriolet.
Some coupes that have been de-roofed look stupid. This one is incredible with the top down and so-so once it's up. Once you do change your mind, the automatic mechanism can fold everything away 20 seconds at speeds of up to 31 mph.
Speaking of speed, this 540 horsepower V10 has it. That's European horsepower, as in Huracan 610 horsepower. But not having those 70 extra ponies doesn't hurt it very much. During a recent drag race, the coupe version showed a Mercedes-AMG GT who's boss.
The numbers suggest the Spyder is not that fast, reaching 60 in 3.5 seconds. However, they don't tell you it's free-revving all the way up to 8,700rpm and light on its feet thanks to aluminum and carbon fiber construction.
Admittedly, the car is 97 lbs fatter than the coupe. But I'm 97 lbs lighter than some of my friends, so it all balances out. Crucially, Audi says the chassis is 50% stiffer than the previous Spyder, which means better handling.
My favorite part is the wind-down rear window. It doubles as a wind reflector and can be pulled into the car even when the top is up. So you can listen to V10 scream even while it's raining.
Buying a convertible means accepting the fact that people are going to be looking at you. But once they catch a glimpse of that interior, they aren't going to care about anything other than the digital dashboard.