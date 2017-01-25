autoevolution

2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder Launched from $175,100

 
25 Jan 2017, 21:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Audi R8 V10 Spyder is no longer a car for Shrinking Violets. It shouts its supercar intentions with bright colors and sharp creases that rival those of Lamborghini. And at $175,100, this is the sort of statement that will cost you dearly.
The old R8 Spyder had that Bauhaus understated design. It also came with a smaller V8 engine, which kicked the bucket. That's part of the reason why Audi charges so much money, the other being that it can. As stands, this is an exotic alternative to the typical 911 Turbo Cabriolet.

Some coupes that have been de-roofed look stupid. This one is incredible with the top down and so-so once it's up. Once you do change your mind, the automatic mechanism can fold everything away 20 seconds at speeds of up to 31 mph.

Speaking of speed, this 540 horsepower V10 has it. That's European horsepower, as in Huracan 610 horsepower. But not having those 70 extra ponies doesn't hurt it very much. During a recent drag race, the coupe version showed a Mercedes-AMG GT who's boss.

The numbers suggest the Spyder is not that fast, reaching 60 in 3.5 seconds. However, they don't tell you it's free-revving all the way up to 8,700rpm and light on its feet thanks to aluminum and carbon fiber construction.

Admittedly, the car is 97 lbs fatter than the coupe. But I'm 97 lbs lighter than some of my friends, so it all balances out. Crucially, Audi says the chassis is 50% stiffer than the previous Spyder, which means better handling.

My favorite part is the wind-down rear window. It doubles as a wind reflector and can be pulled into the car even when the top is up. So you can listen to V10 scream even while it's raining.

Buying a convertible means accepting the fact that people are going to be looking at you. But once they catch a glimpse of that interior, they aren't going to care about anything other than the digital dashboard.
Audi R8 V10 Spyder Audi R8 R8 Spyder
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI A4 68