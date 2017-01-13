2017 Audi Q5 Priced From EUR 39,500 / GBP 37,170

Audi’s entry in the compact luxury crossover segment is all-new for 2017. Slated to arrive in the United States for the 2018 model year via Mexico
, the second generation of the Q5 is already on sale in Europe. What’s more, it even has a sticker price.
In its domestic market, the German model is available in no less than four flavors: 2.0 TFSI 252 PS quattro S tronic, 2.0 TDI
150 PS with the 6-speed manual gearbox, 2.0 TDI 163 PS quattro S tronic, and 2.0 TDI 190 PS quattro S tronic. A number of three trim levels is available for either of the four powertrain variants. These are the Q5, Q5 sport, and the Q5 design.
The least expensive 2017 Audi Q5
in Germany kicks off at €39,500 and it’s far from what the doctor ordered due to its anemic turbo diesel engine and stick shift transmission. To its defense, the FWD
2.0 TDI 150 PS 6MT is the most fuel-efficient Q5 of the lot, drinking as little as 4.5 liters of diesel per 100 kilometers on the combined cycle. In British money, that’d be 62.7 mpg.
Speaking of the United Kingdom, the all-new Q5 is available to order there too. There are a couple of differences that are worth noting, however. Compared to the DE-spec Audi Q5, the British model is available exclusively with the 7-speed S tronic auto and only with the best engines (252 PS 2.0 TFSI and 190 PS 2.0 TDI). Furthermore, the UK-spec Q5 is quattro-only.
It’s also worth noting is that the UK-specific trim levels are called differently: Q5 becomes Q5 SE, Q5 sport is still Q5 sport, and Q5 design becomes Q5 S line. Pricing-wise, the recommended on-the-road price is £37,170 for the Q5 SE 2.0 TDI quattro. At the other end of the scale, prepare to pony up at least £41,040 for the 2017 Audi Q5 S line with the 2.0 TFSI engine and quattro.
Pricing for the go-faster 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0 TFSI
presented a few days ago at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show will be revealed in due time.