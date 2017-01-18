2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Available to Order, First Edition Priced From EUR 57,300

At the beginning of January, a brochure of the Stelvio First Edition
was somehow leaked on the Internet by an enthusiast forum. Now, however, Alfa made the Stelvio First Edition official, including the suggested retail price for the compact-sized model.
In Italy, the only variant of the Stelvio
on sale for the time being starts from €57,300. Described as a “bold interpretation of the new model in which everything is designed to secure full driving satisfaction and top-notch performance,”
the Stelvio First Edition does pack a pretty serious punch.
With 280 PS (276 bhp) at 5,250 rpm and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) available from 2,250 rpm, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is virtually the same powerplant as the one found in the Giulia Veloce
. The Q4 all-wheel-drive system and the eight-speed automatic transmission are shared as well.
Bearing in mind the Stelvio First Edition tips the scales at 1,660 kilograms (3,660 pounds), fuel consumption isn’t exactly bad. The four-cylinder engine is able to return 7 liters per 100 kilometers on the combined cycle, a figure that translates to 40.35 UK mpg and 33.6 U.S. mpg.
Performance-wise, the Stelvio 2.0 GME hits 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) in 5.7 seconds, and continues to accelerate up to 230 kilometers per hour (143 mph). These specs are not bad for a crossover of this size and weight.
According to Alfa Romeo
, the Stelvio First Edition should be on your shortlist for a handful of good reasons. First, and foremost, it boasts top notch “comfort and versatility.”
Right after that, the Italian automaker is much obliged to brag about “best-in-class control in terms of traction and directional stability on corners,”
and “best in class in terms of acceleration.”
Full details on the 2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition are available in the press release attached at the end of this story. On that note, wanna have a guess at how much the twin-turbo V6-engined Stelvio Quadrifoglio will cost?
