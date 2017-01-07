autoevolution

2016 U.S. Pony Car Sales: Mustang Takes Top Spot, But Market Is Shrinking

 
7 Jan 2017, 14:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
2016 is yesterday’s news, but if it were not so, us gearheads wouldn’t be able to figure out which pony car is the best-selling pony car out there. As expected, the Ford Motor Company pulled a great year with the Mustang. But the thing is, the Big Three in Detroit have struggled in 2016 compared to the preceding year.
Let’s start with how many Mustangs, Camaros, and Challengers were sold in the United States in 2015: 122,349, 77,502, and 66,365. Now let’s see how these three fared in 2016, as per each automaker’s count: 105,932, 72,705, 64,478. Notice anything strange? That’s right, ladies and gents, the American buyer wasn’t all that into pony cars in the calendar year that just ended.

Compared to 2015, the Mustang suffered the biggest dive in terms of retail and fleet sales: -13.4%. Camaro sales, meanwhile, contracted by -6.2%. As for the big bad Challenger, a drop of -2.8% is not exactly bad, but not good news either. If it’s market share you’re interested in, the Mustang takes 43.6%, whereas the Camaro and Challenger pick up 29.9% and 26.5%.

Based on December 2016 figures, however, it’s the Camaro that’s gaining ground. With 7,000 deliveries to its name, that number accounts to a boost of 31% over December 2015. Mustang deliveries in the same month totaled 7,064 units, representing a decline of 19%. The Challenger, as surprisingly as this might sound, managed to move 5,257 examples in the said period. That's 15% better compared to the month of December 2015, which isn't bad at all.

These being said, Ford needs to do something about the Mustang if it wants to stay top dog given the Camaro’s rising popularity. In this regard, a mid-cycle update is due to arrive for the 2018 model year, as is an all-new Shelby GT500 for 2019. In the Camaro's case, the track-bred Z/28 is worth looking forward to. The Challenger, on the other hand, is now available in V6 engine-AWD combo. A widebody version of the tire-shredding SRT Hellcat, expected to be christened ADR (American Drag Racer), is in the offing as well.
sales Ford Mustang pony car Chevrolet Camaro v8 Dodge Challenger US
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78