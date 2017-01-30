autoevolution

2015 Ford Mustang GT Gets High on E85, Drag Races Blown Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

 
30 Jan 2017, 12:38 UTC
by
One of the things the S550 Mustang GT is famous for is its aftermarket friendliness, with tuners having taken full advantage of the pony's potential. We're here to deliver the freshest example of this, one that sees a seriously modded five-oh duking it out with a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT that has been taken down the forced induction route.
The 'Stang featured in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page displays a range of aftermarket goodies those in the drag racing realm are all too familiar with, with the list of engine compartment goodies being led by an E85 system.

As always when dealing with such beasts, being able to put the power down is just as important as the muscle itself. The fast Ford also does well in this chapter, as it follows a recipe that guarantees racing thrills, bringing a mix between Hoosier slicks and a driver that knows his way around a stick shift car like the one we have here - you'll also get to see the lightning-quick shifts in the clip.

So while the Black corners holds the said Mustang, the White corners bring us the high-riding SRT mentioned in the intro. The onwer of the Jeep just couldn't wait for the automaker to gift us with the Hellcat-animated Trackhawk, so the man had a supercharger strapped to the Hemi of his Grand Ckerokee.

As a result, this Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT can easily make the humans inside it forget about its SUV nature, acting like an athlete that can't wait to run towards the horizon.

Thanks to the engine combo we have here, the aural side of this race is just as delicious as the visual one, which is why we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button.

