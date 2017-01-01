autoevolution

2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta Pops Up For Sale, Billionaires Wanted

 
Ferrari once made 80 cars to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Pininfarina design house.
All of those units were coach built by the Italian design specialists that often work with Ferrari, and they became instant classics. Back when they were new, a U.S.-spec model had a sticker price of $456,000, but it was never within reach of a mere mortal with some money in the bank, because low-volume limited-edition cars from Ferrari are sold faster than you can write figures on a check book.

This time, one has the chance to write numbers on a checkbook to buy a limited-edition Ferrari, but only if he or she is a multi-millionaire. We are writing this because you must be a billionaire to be able to afford a million-dollar Ferrari that you do not end up driving, because most of these Ferrari 599 SA Aperta models have popped up for sale with disappointingly low mileage figures.

In the case of the example sold by Gooding&Company, its three owners only drove it for 2,500 miles. The car is like new, and it comes with certification from Ferrari Classiche, along with all the documents and booklets that were offered with it when it left Maranello.

The Grigio Titanio (gray metallic) example you can see in the photo gallery has a black interior with red accents, and it was originally ordered with a carbon fiber roof panel, which was an optional equipment. It is believed that this example is the only one of its kind with this color combination.

The car is referred to as Lot 051 to the people of Gooding&Co, and they say it will fetch between $1,200,000 and $1,400,000. That is an incredible amount of money for a vehicle that must be driven with phenomenal care, because only 80 have ever been made.

Most likely, it will end up in some wealthy collector’s prized garage, where it will probably be pampered for the rest of its life, until he or she decided it is time to sell. Then, the dice are rolled again, and maybe it ends up with someone that will drive it. Just maybe.
