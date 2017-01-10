autoevolution

20 Car Pileup on Snowy Canadian Highway Involving a Semi Is Truly Scary

 
10 Jan 2017, 18:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Whether you like of profoundly despise winter, you have to admit that snow can make even the most mundane scenery look beautiful. Not only that, but it also dampens the sounds, making us feel as if inside a huge recording booth.
These two things coupled with the slow fall of snowflakes are usually better than any anger therapy, helping lower your stress levels and blood pressure instantly. Well, unless you're driving, that is.

That's not entirely true either. People tend to drive slower on snow, be more considerate and more willing to help each other, which is a nice change from the usual race against time where it's you against everybody else. You're less likely to see road rage incidents on a white background, and that's largely why.

However, the thing with winter driving is that even though it's all nice and serene for most of the time, once things go south, they usually do so in spectacular fashion. Mistakes are amplified, the consequences increased tenfold.

This video shot at Ontario's Highway 401 in Canada clearly demonstrates that. It starts off with the cars silently gliding over the layer of snow as they were slowing down and coming to a halt. However, if you look closely you'll realize that, for some reason, none of the drivers are using their hazard lights to let the people behind know... there is a hazard ahead.

With visibility reduced to a quarter of a mile due to significant snowfall, the drivers were left with too little time once they acknowledged that the car in front of them was actually stationary without the help of the hazard lights. You can see a few vehicles - two pickup trucks, if we're not mistaking - choose to go wide and avoid the stopped cars. That was wise.

And then the going south thing happens. A large truck enters the scene, tractor head going sideways pushed by the big (and presumably heavy) semi with no chance whatsoever of stopping in time. From there to a bona fide pileup it was just a matter of seconds. According to the video description, there were no fatalities, which is always a good thing to hear, but a few persons were taken to the hospital. And while we can't know for sure whether that would have been the case, it sure looks like had a few of the drivers pushed a red button with concentric triangles on it, this could have been avoided.

highway pileup snow winter winter driving pileup Canada Ontario
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78