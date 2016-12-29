1981 BMW M1 Barn Find Only Has 4,554 Miles, Looks Brand New after Just a Wash

For all its sporty pedigree, BMW
's history isn't exactly filled with sports cars. Sure, you have tons of go-fast sedans and coupes, but not that many models that don't have a more down-to-earth couterpart.
That's what made the BMW M1
such a special car. Well, that and the fact there were only 453 units built, meaning spotting an M1 on the street is probably a one in a lifetime event that should be cherished accordingly.
The BMW specialists at Mint Classics managed to track one of the latest models of this car (the M1's production halted in 1981, and this unit is an '81 build) forgotten in a garage in Southern Italy. Imagine the excitement they must have felt, especially since the sports car appears to be in perfect condition.
The story says that, for some reason, the M1 was abandonned there in 1982, after clocking just 4,554 miles (7,392 kilometers). The car sat there, under a pile of garbage, collecting dust, until these guys pulled it back into the light.
Under all that dirt and what appear to be Kinder chocolate egg plastic capsules lies an extremely desirable car. The best news is that the restoration process shouldn't last too long, so in a relatively short time, this beauty will make its way on the market
and, eventually, in the garage of a very lucky collector.
A simple dusting off shows that the red paint requires minimal work, while the body appears to be in one piece. The interior too is perfectly preserved, so after a little detailing work, it should be completely functional. The engine will require a bit more attention since it hasn't fired up once for the past 34 years, but the important thing is it still has all the original components. The wheels too appear to be in good shape, even though the tires are going to have to make room for new ones right away.
